Macron advisor says Trump’s tweets are ‘written for Americans’

On Tuesday, an advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed a flurry of angry tweets from US President Donald Trump about his French counterpart, saying they were “written for Americans”.

Macron’s office declined to officially comment on the tweets, which come two days after Trump was Macron’s guest at the First World War centenary commemorations in Paris.

In the tweets, Trump criticises Macron’s calls for closer EU defence integration, mocks his low approval ratings, and attacks EU tariffs on US wine.

One of Macron’s advisors brushed the tweets aside, saying they were “written for Americans — otherwise they would not be written in English”.

“It’s not for us to comment on content meant for his citizens,” said the advisor, declining to be named, adding that relations between Macron and Trump were “not always easy but are enduring”.

He pointed out that the pair had held talks during Trump’s trip to Paris during which they attempted to defuse the row over defence.

“Donald Trump was among the first to arrive in Paris, where he reserved his first meeting for President Macron. These gestures have much greater value than tweets — we know how and why they’re written,” the advisor said. “Beyond tweets, what matters is that they speak several times a week about issues affecting the direction of the world.”

Trump launched a first broadside against Macron on arriving in Paris last weekend, labeling the French president’s call for a “real European army”, and his characterisation of the US as a potential security risk, as “insulting”

French officials said the row was based on a misunderstanding and that Macron was simply making a case for reducing Europe’s military dependence on the US.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Macron expressed distaste for Twitter diplomacy. “I always prefer having direct discussions or answering questions than making my diplomacy through tweets.”

