World

Macron advisor says Trump’s tweets are ‘written for Americans’

The French president, speaking to CNN, says he prefers his diplomacy to be discussed rather than tweeted

13 November 2018 - 18:39 agency staff
From right, Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Morocco's King Mohammed attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War in Paris, France, November 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
From right, Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Morocco's King Mohammed attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War in Paris, France, November 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

On Tuesday, an advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed a flurry of angry tweets from US President Donald Trump about his French counterpart, saying they were “written for Americans”.

Macron’s office declined to officially comment on the tweets, which come two days after Trump was Macron’s guest at the First World War centenary commemorations in Paris.

In the tweets, Trump criticises Macron’s calls for closer EU defence integration, mocks his low approval ratings, and attacks EU tariffs on US wine.

One of Macron’s advisors brushed the tweets aside, saying they were “written for Americans — otherwise they would not be written in English”.

“It’s not for us to comment on content meant for his citizens,” said the advisor, declining to be named, adding that relations between Macron and Trump were “not always easy but are enduring”.

He pointed out that the pair had held talks during Trump’s trip to Paris during which they attempted to defuse the row over defence.

“Donald Trump was among the first to arrive in Paris, where he reserved his first meeting for President Macron. These gestures have much greater value than tweets — we know how and why they’re written,” the advisor said. “Beyond tweets, what matters is that they speak several times a week about issues affecting the direction of the world.”

Trump launched a first broadside against Macron on arriving in Paris last weekend, labeling the French president’s call for a “real European army”, and his characterisation of the US as a potential security risk, as “insulting”

French officials said the row was based on a misunderstanding and that Macron was simply making a case for reducing Europe’s military dependence on the US.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Macron expressed distaste for Twitter diplomacy. “I always prefer having direct discussions or answering questions than making my diplomacy through tweets.”

AFP

Macron takes aim at nationalists at Armistice centenary ceremony in Paris

While world leaders gathered to mark the anniversary of the end of World War 1, tensions cloud relations between the US and Europe
World
2 days ago

After a break from work, Macron faces a rush of war memorials and diplomacy

More than 60 world leaders are due at a peace event in Paris
World
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Japan takes South Korea to WTO over financial ...
World / Asia
2.
Zimbabwe's inflation at highest level in decade ...
World / Africa
3.
Brexit deal 'almost in touching distance' as ...
World / Europe
4.
Teams search for bodies in California after ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Donald Trump accuses his beloved Twitter of political bias
World

Trump has ‘very long and good’ phone call with China’s Xi
World

Trump lays into Macron again over European defence remarks
World

Trump pushes Nato into a corner
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.