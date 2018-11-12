Turkey slams ‘unacceptable’ French comments over Khashoggi probe

Turkey on Monday slammed as “unacceptable” comments by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of playing a “political game” over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey had shared recordings linked to the Saudi journalist’s murder in October with Riyadh, as well as the US, France, Britain and other allies, without giving details of the specific content of the tapes.

In an interview with France 2 on Monday, Le Drian said he “for the moment was not aware” of any information transmitted by Ankara. Asked if the Turkish president was lying, he said: “It means that he has a political game to play in these circumstances.”

His comments provoked fury in Ankara.

“We find it unacceptable that he accused President Erdogan of playing political games," communications director at the Turkish presidency Fahrettin Altun told AFP. “Let us not forget that this case would have been already covered up had it not been for Turkey’s determined efforts.”