World

North and South Korea begin destroying border guard posts

11 November 2018 - 18:10 Agency Staff
The North Korean flag. Picture: CHRIS JUNG/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES
The North Korean flag. Picture: CHRIS JUNG/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

The two Koreas began destroying 20 guard posts along their heavily fortified frontier on Sunday under a plan to reduce tensions on the border.

Under an agreement made between their generals in late October, North and South Korea agreed to each remove 10 posts and preserve one on either side of the frontier.

The militaries on Sunday began destroying the 20 border guard posts in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas after withdrawing troops and equipment from them, Yonhap news agency reported, citing Seoul’s defence ministry.

South Korea has about 60 such posts along the rest of the border while the North has about 160, Yonhap said.

The border truce village of Panmunjom — or the Joint Security Area — is the only spot along the tense, 250km frontier where soldiers from the two Koreas and the US-led UN Command stand face to face.

But as part of the latest reconciliatory gesture, the two Koreas removed all firearms and guard posts from the area in October, leaving it manned by 35 unarmed personnel from each side.

The moves come as a diplomatic thaw between the former wartime foes gathers pace. Under doveish South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Seoul has pursued a policy of engagement with its isolated, nuclear-armed neighbour, in contrast with the US, which insists pressure should be maintained on Pyongyang until it denuclearises.

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed on a broad plan to ease tensions along the border during their third summit in Pyongyang in September. The two nations technically remain at war after the 1950-53 Korean War, which sealed the division of the peninsula and ended with a ceasefire instead of a peace treaty.

But ties improved markedly  in 2018 as Moon and Kim took a series of reconciliatory gestures. Kim and US President Donald Trump also held a historic summit in June in Singapore and signed a vaguely worded deal on denuclearisation, but little progress has been made since then, with the two countries sparring over the exact meaning of the agreement.

Planned talks between US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and one of Kim’s right-hand men, Kim Yong-chol, were delayed  last week.

AFP

US and South Korea to start delayed military drills

Exercises come amid North Korea warning it could restart development of its nuclear programme if the US fails to lift sanctions
World
7 days ago

Two Koreas and UN forces to demilitarise border village

The truce village of Panmunjom is the only spot along the tense  250km frontier where troops stand face to face
World
20 days ago

Pope opens the door to Kim’s invite

South Korean President Moon Jae-in relays the invitation during a visit to the vatican
World
23 days ago

South Korea to seek exemptions for projects with the North

North Korea has been demanding the US take "corresponding measures" to its "good-will gestures"
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe targets foreign currency traders
World / Africa
2.
Calls mount for the R80bn Grand Inga power ...
World / Africa
3.
Tanzania’s president fires two ministers over ...
World / Africa
4.
Date set for auction of Saudi tycoon’s properties
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.