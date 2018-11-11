Macron takes aim at nationalists at Armistice centenary ceremony in Paris

World leaders gathered in the driving rain in Paris on Sunday to mark 100 years since the end of World War I, with host Emmanuel Macron warning against nationalism at a time of growing strain between Europe and Donald Trump’s US.

About 70 leaders including US President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin marked the centenary of the 1918 Armistice in the French capital at 11am.

After church bells rang out across France, the leaders sat together at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe for a memorial that included a performance by star cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the reading aloud of letters by World War 1 soldiers.

Macron delivered a 20-minute speech that called on his fellow leaders not to forget the lessons of the past and worldwide hopes for peace.

“Ruining this hope with a fascination for isolation, violence or domination would be a mistake for which future generations would rightly find us responsible,” Macron told them.

He also delivered a stinging indictment of nationalism, calling it “the exact opposite” of the patriotism shown by soldiers.

“Nationalism is a betrayal,” he said. “By saying our interests come first and others don’t matter we are erasing what makes a nation precious, what makes it live, what makes it great and, most importantly of all, its moral values,” he said, watched by Trump, who prides himself on being called a nationalist.