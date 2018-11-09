Imelda Marcos gets prison term — that she is unlikely to serve

Manila — Imelda Marcos was found guilty of corruption on Friday and handed a lengthy prison term in a rare conviction for the former Philippine first lady accused with her late dictator husband of embezzling billions of dollars from state coffers.

However, it is unlikely that 89-year-old Marcos will spend much time behind bars as she is allowed to appeal the ruling and can remain free on bail as long as the conviction is not final.

The verdict from the anti-graft Sandiganbayan court orders her to serve a minimum of six years behind bars for each of the seven charges that the Marcoses funneled roughly $200m through Swiss foundations decades ago.

This leaves her potentially facing decades in prison, however, the exact length of the term was not immediately clear.

Ferdinand Marcos, who, along with his cronies, was accused of pilfering $10bn from the Philippines, fled with his family to the US after a people’s uprising ended his 20-year rule in 1986. He died in 1989 while still in exile, but his heirs later returned to Manila and have since staged a political comeback. Imelda Marcos is currently a congresswoman.

As a government official in the Marcos administration, Imelda was barred by law from having any outside financial interests, including in the Swiss foundations.

“The couple opened all those accounts in Switzerland, and they used pseudonyms to hide their ownership. The president chose William Saunders and Imelda Marcos used Jane Ryan,” special prosecutor Ryan Quilala told reporters.