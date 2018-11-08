Bolstered Democrats want impeachment as well as healthcare

Washington — Democrats have a clear message for party leaders who will take control of the US House of Representatives next year, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll: protect their healthcare and impeach President Donald Trump.

The poll released on Thursday found that 43% of people who identified as Democrats want impeachment to be a top priority for Congress. That goal is second in priority only to healthcare, which played a major role in Democratic campaigns’ closing arguments before Tuesday’s elections.

They may be disappointed: on Wednesday, party leaders vowed to use their newly won majority to impose a new level of scrutiny on the Trump White House, but said impeachment would require evidence of action to subvert the constitution that was so overwhelming that it would trouble even Trump’s supporters.

Democratic leaders have practical reasons for caution. While they are poised to gain at least 30 House seats, more than the 23 they need for a majority, Republicans strengthened their control of the US Senate, which has the power to determine guilt or innocence in an impeachment proceeding.

“I want him out of office,” said Aprille Evans-Wright, a mobile-home park manager in Reno, Nevada, who responded to the poll. “He won’t show us his tax returns. He lies consistently. He is leading people astray, and he’s holding children prisoner at the border.”

The American public at large is far less supportive of impeachment proceedings, with just 24% of overall respondents listing it among their top three goals for the new Congress. About 18% of Democrats want Congress to review Trump’s tax returns, with 11% of respondents overall citing that as a priority.

Healthcare vs border control

Fifty-four percent of Democrats and 55% of Republicans surveyed say the new Congress should prioritise addressing the US healthcare system. But the poll did not delve into how they would like to see the system changed.

Democrats focused their messages through the final weeks of the campaign on protecting health insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, which was assured by the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often known as Obamacare, that Republicans have repeatedly tried to repeal. Democrats’ third-most-often-cited priority was the environment, mentioned by 40% of respondents.

After healthcare, Republicans’ top priorities were improving border security, which 54% of respondents cited; immigration reform, cited by 40%; and cutting taxes, with 37% support.

One in four Democrats said they would like to see Congress protect the ongoing investigation by former FBI director Robert Mueller into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. Both Trump and Moscow have denied the charge.

Trump, so far, has refused to be interviewed by Mueller.

“I would like the truth to come out about him and Russia,” said Wendy McMillan of Rochester, New York. “I just have a really big feeling that Russia had a hand in him being elected.”

The online poll gathered responses from 904 Democrats and 840 Republicans from October 30 to November 5. That was before Tuesday’s election, though by that time most opinion polls and non-partisan forecasters had predicted that Democrats would win control of the House.

The poll asked respondents to list the top three priorities for Congress to address in the 2019-2020 session. The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted in English throughout the US and has a credibility interval — a measure of precision — of about four percentage points for Democrats.

Reuters