Donald Trump on trial as Americans vote in mid-term election

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday for a pivotal mid-term election seen as a referendum on the first two years of the volatile presidency of Donald Trump.

With control of US congress at stake, all eyes are on several dozen close house and senate races that will decide if Democrats or Republicans control the legislative bodies.

All 435 seats in the US house of representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member senate and 36 governorships, are up for grabs as Americans in all 50 states cast their ballots.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to take control of the house for the first time since the Tea Party wave of 2010 and the latest polls give them a good chance to do so. Republicans enjoy a slim 51-49 edge in the senate and are favored to hang on to their majority since Democrats are defending 26 seats on Tuesday and the Republicans only nine.

But with memories still fresh of Trump’s upset victory of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race much uncertainty remains. Both parties have pulled out all the stops to drive voters to the polls and Trump embarked on a bruising schedule of election rallies over the past few weeks.

“The mid-term elections used to be, like, boring," Trump said at a raucous rally on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. “Now it’s like the hottest thing.”

Early voting totals would appear to support this.

According to Michael McDonald of the US Elections Project, 38.4-million Americans cast their ballots early compared with 27.4-million in the 2014 midterm election. Voting in Miami, Eloisa Alvarez said this election was “super important”.

“I think, like the TV stations have been saying, it's a referendum on the Trump presidency,” Alvarez said.

Casting his ballot in Chicago, James Gerlock, a Republican, said he wanted to see continued economic growth under Trump. “I am extremely happy with the economy,” he said. “I just love the deregulation and I just want to keep everything moving, because I'm loving it.”

‘Today, we say enough’

Trump has boasted about the economy and hammered away at illegal immigration in the closing days of the campaign as he seeks to hold onto a majority in congress and push his legislative agenda.

He accused Democrats on Monday of seeking to make America “a giant sanctuary city for drug dealers, predators and bloodthirsty MS-13 killers”. Democrats have denounced Trump for what they call fear-mongering and decried his deployment of active duty troops to the southern border with Mexico as a “political stunt”.