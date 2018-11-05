World

Anti-Semitism must be ‘banned from the human community’, Pope Francis says

The pope noted the recent 75th anniversary of the deportation of Rome’s Jews by Nazi occupiers and that November 9 will be the 80th anniversary of ‘Kristallnacht’

05 November 2018 - 17:24 Philip Pullella
Pope Francis meets a delegation of Rabbis from the "World Congress of Mountain Jews" of Caucasus, during a private audience at the Vatican, November 5, 2018. Picture REUTERS/VATICAN MEDIA
Pope Francis meets a delegation of Rabbis from the "World Congress of Mountain Jews" of Caucasus, during a private audience at the Vatican, November 5, 2018. Picture REUTERS/VATICAN MEDIA

Vatican City — Pope Francis has called for the eradication of anti-Semitism following an increase in attacks and hate crimes against Jews in several countries and says it is vital to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

A gunman yelling “All Jews must die” stormed a synagogue in  Pittsburgh, US, on October 27, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six other people including four police officers, before he was arrested.

“We are called to commit ourselves to ensure anti-Semitism is banned from the human community,” Francis said during a meeting on Monday with rabbis from the World Congress of Mountain Jews.

Mountain Jews are the descendants of Jews who left ancient Persia and settled in the Caucasus.

Francis said the Holocaust, in which the Nazis murdered six-million Jews in Europe during World War Two, must continue to be commemorated to keep its memory alive.

“Without a living memory, there will be no future, for if the darkest pages of history do not teach us to avoid the same errors, human dignity will remain a dead letter,” he said.

He noted the recent 75th anniversary of the deportation of Rome’s Jews by Nazi occupiers and that November 9 will be the 80th anniversary of “Kristallnacht”, the night when mobs ransacked thousands of synagogues and Jewish businesses in Germany and Austria.

“Sadly, anti-Semitic attitudes are also present in our own times. As I have often repeated, a Christian cannot be an anti-Semite, we share the same roots,” Francis said, stressing the importance of interfaith dialogue.

In the run-up to Tuesday’s contentious US elections, in which immigration has become a central issue, racist fliers have been reported on university campuses in at least five states, while synagogues in New York and California have been sprayed with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Last week British police launched an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic hate crimes within the opposition Labour Party, after a report that the party itself had found evidence of  members threatening politicians. 

Reuters

UK police probing Labour Party ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’

The Labour Party, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, has been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism, which has intensified in recent months
World
3 days ago

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect charged as US mourns anti-Semitic attack

Anti-Semitism must be defeated, Trump tells rally
World
7 days ago

Gunman targeting Jews kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue

Robert Bowers, 46, of Pittsburgh, was taken into custody after a shootout
World
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Outgoing German spy chief reopens coalition rift ...
World / Europe
2.
Ireland says UK cannot unilaterally scrap border ...
World / Europe
3.
Britain confident of ‘imminent’ Brexit deal for ...
World / Europe
4.
Trump and Democrats in frenzied final push ahead ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UK police probing Labour Party ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’
World / Europe

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect charged as US mourns anti-Semitic attack
World / Americas

Gunman targeting Jews kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.