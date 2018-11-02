Trump has ‘very long and good’ phone call with China’s Xi

However, Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank in Singapore, called the news “encouraging.” It “likely reflects the fact that businesses in the US are starting to feel the impact of the trade conflict through higher prices and squeezed margins.”

The possible warming of relations comes after months of escalating tensions over trade that are threatening to spill into other areas of disagreement, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. This year, the Trump administration has already imposed tariffs on $250bn in trade with China and is threatening to impose tariffs on all remaining imports from China, which were worth $505bn last year.

US-China talks have made little progress since May, when Trump put a stop to a deal that would have seen China buy more energy and agricultural goods to narrow the trade deficit. In Beijing, that was seen as an insult to Xi, who sent a personal emissary to Washington for the negotiations, and cemented a view that Trump’s real goal was to thwart China’s rise.

In recent months China has repeatedly questioned the US’s sincerity in trade talks, wary of agreeing to something only to have Trump change his mind. While Beijing is open to striking a deal that narrows the trade deficit, officials have resisted Trump’s other demands — including an end to subsidies for strategic industries, a stop to forced technology transfer and more competition for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

One person said a sticking point in any potential deal is intellectual property theft, where the Trump administration has sought to take a hard line. On Thursday, the US accused a Chinese SOE of conspiring to steal trade secrets of US chip maker Micron Technology as part of a US justice department crackdown against China in cases of suspected economic espionage.

Corporate theft

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit and Taiwan’s United Microelectronics were indicted along with three individuals, the US justice department said. The US also sued to stop the companies from exporting any products created using the trade secrets to America.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said at an event in Washington that Trump and Xi might be able to break the logjam on issues during the summit. But Kudlow cautioned that Trump would “aggressively” pursue his agenda against China, if no deals were reached on intellectual property theft, cyber-security and tariffs on commodities, among other issues.

Trump’s posture toward China has been closely watched by investors, who are looking for the possibility of tensions cooling.

Xinhua, China’s state news agency, reported on Friday that Trump had told the Chinese leader that “he looks forward to meeting Xi during the G20 summit so they can have an in-depth discussion about some major issues”.

“If a Trump-Xi deal at the G20 Summit can set the broad framework for renewed bilateral trade negotiations, it may help the global trading system avert the abyss of an escalating US-China trade war in 2019,” said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit in Singapore.

Bloomberg