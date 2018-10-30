Lion Air Boeing had a technical issue fixed day before fatal flight

Jakarta — Indonesian search teams recovered more remains on Tuesday at the site of a crashed Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea on Monday with 189 people aboard.

A report said it had suffered an instrument malfunction the day before.

The Boeing-737 MAX, which went into service just months ago, crashed into the Java Sea moments after it had asked to return to Jakarta on Monday. Flight JT 610 sped up as it suddenly lost altitude and then vanished from radar 12 minutes after take-off, with authorities saying witnesses saw the jet plunge into the water.

Dozens of divers are taking part in the recovery effort. Search teams have filled 10 body bags with limbs and other human remains, Muhammad Syaugi, chief of the Indonesian national search and rescue agency told Metro TV, saying they would be taken to Jakarta for identification and DNA testing.

The remains of a baby were among those found, according to national deputy police chief Ari Dono Sukmanto.

Another 14 bags filled with debris have been collected.

Shoes, items of clothing and a wallet are among the items found.

“We hope we can see the plane’s main body — everything on the surface of the water has been collected,” Syaugi said.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) said there were 178 adult passengers, one child, two infants, two pilots and six cabin crew on board flight JT 610.

Among them were the plane’s Indian captain, 20 Indonesian finance ministry employees and Andrea Manfredi, an Italian former professional cyclist.

The search and rescue agency all but ruled out finding any survivors late on Monday, citing the discovery of body parts that suggested a high-impact crash in water some 30m-40m deep off the coast of Indonesia’s Java island.

“We are prioritising finding the main wreckage of the plane using five warships equipped with sonar to detect metal underwater,” said Yusuf Latif, spokesman for the Indonesian search and rescue agency. Both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder — which could be key pieces of evidence — are still missing.

The plane was en route to Pangkal Pinang city, a jumping-off point for beach- and sun-seeking tourists on nearby Belitung island, when it dropped out of contact at about 6.30am local time. Lion Air said the plane had only gone into service in August.