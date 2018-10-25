World

Dutch scientists unveil new TB screening test for young children

The test can be carried out in remote communities and would replace the current, invasive testing for TB, which kills 240,000 children a year

25 October 2018 - 16:17 Agency staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Hague — Scientists unveiled a revolutionary way of screening children for tuberculosis (TB) on Thursday, which, they say will prevent hundreds of thousands each year from contracting the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

A multi-national team based at the KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation (KNCV ) in The Hague has developed a simple way of testing the stool samples of children under five.

The method, which can be carried out in remote communities, would replace the current practice, which is invasive and normally only available in larger hospitals.

An estimated 240,000 children die from TB every year. The disease is curable and rarely deadly in infants if diagnosed and treated in time. As much as 90% of TB deaths in children are untreated cases.

The current test relies on the patient providing a sample of sputum — phlegm from the lower windpipe. The sample is then analysed by a special machine, which then gives a result. But as children under five cannot spit up sputum, doctors have to submit them to an invasive and painful procedure that often requires staying the night in hospital.

Researchers in Indonesia and Ethiopia collaborating with the foundation found a way of testing children’s stools in the same manner, meaning there would be no need for them to travel to a large health facility.

“The potential of this method is enormous and means we have a method in our hands that can diagnose TB at the lowest healthcare level and bring testing to hundreds of thousands of people,” said Kitty van Weezenbeek, executive director of KNCV, which developed the method.

The results of the trial were unveiled on Thursday at a global conference on lung health in The Hague. Petra de Haas, laboratory consultant at KNCV, told AFP the test could save many of the 650 children who die of TB every day.

“This is a real breakthrough because this can be done in small laboratories,” she said. “We know already that a quarter of a million children die [every year]. If they all got this test we could save at least half of them.”

TB killed at least 1.7-million people in 2017, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), making the airborne infection the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Despite the huge death toll, TB receives roughly a tenth of the global research funding that goes to HIV/Aids.

AFP

New drug hailed as a ‘game changer’ against drug-resistant TB

Drug-resistant tuberculosis killed at least 1.7-million people in 2017, making the airborne infection the world’s deadliest infectious disease
World
2 days ago

Most nations will miss UN target on chronic diseases, says study

Across all age groups, NCDs kill more than 40-million people a year worldwide, accounting for seven in 10 deaths
World
1 month ago

Health department’s TB drug price coup opens access to patients

Deal applies to SA and other countries that procure bedaquiline through Stop TB Partnership’s facility
National
3 months ago

SA’s mass roll-out of revolutionary drug resistant TB treatment a world first

The drug‚ bedaquiline, is more effective in treating multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and has fewer side effects
National
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Japanese journalist freed after being held in ...
World / Asia
2.
Dutch scientists unveil new TB screening test for ...
World
3.
Ethiopia gets female president as it commits to ...
World / Africa
4.
Former Malaysian PM Najib faces more corruption ...
World

Related Articles

Pharma companies urged to do far more to counter superbugs
National / Health

How a US-SA row could hamper attempts to end the TB pandemic
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.