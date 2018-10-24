Three extraordinary nominees for Martin Ennals human rights award

Geneva — A Turkish human rights lawyer, an Afro-Colombian activist, and a Sudanese refugee were nominated on Wednesday for one of the world’s most prestigious human rights prizes.

The annual Martin Ennals Award — sometimes referred to as “the Nobel prize for human rights” due to its global scope — recognises the work of human rights defenders at risk of persecution.

Among the finalists for the prize, to be awarded in February 2019, is lawyer and human rights activist Eren Keskin, who has campaigned for more than three decades against sexual violence and torture in Turkey, as well as for Kurdish, women and LGBTI rights.

Organisers of the award say her work has led to physical attacks, including two assaults and the threat of rape.

An editor-in-chief for a newspaper shut down by the Turkish authorities, Keskin was convicted in March of “insulting” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and is appealing a 12-and-a-half-year jail sentence.

“I am being prosecuted with 143 charges for my solidarity with an opposition newspaper in the context of freedom of expression,” Keskin said in a statement about her nomination. “Thank you for not forgetting us.”

According to the P24 press freedom group, more than 170 journalists are currently detained in Turkey, most of them jailed under emergency laws following the failed 2016 coup against Erdogan.

‘Human dignity’

Another finalist is Marino Córdoba Berrio, a member of the Afro-Colombian ethnic group, who has spent decades campaigning against the illegal logging and mining of his community’s land in the Pacific region.

Forced to seek asylum in the US in 2002, he returned a decade later to Colombia. Award organisers say he has regularly received death threats and is under constant armed guard. “We have historically been excluded politically, socially and economically, also affected by war,” Berrio said in a statement.