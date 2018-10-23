New drug hailed as a ‘game changer’ against drug-resistant TB

Paris — A new treatment for a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis (TB) can cure 80% of sufferers, according to a trial hailed Monday as a “game changer” in the fight against the global killer.

Doctors in Belarus — a country with one of the highest rates of multi-drug-resistant (MDR) TB in the world — spent months treating patients with a new drug, bedaquiline, alongside other antibiotics. The results, seen exclusively by AFP, are startling: of the 181 patients given the new drug, 168 people completed the course and 144 were totally cured.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says currently only 55% of people with MDR TB are successfully treated.

The Belarus trial cure rate — 80% — was largely replicated in bedaquiline trials in other countries in eastern Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, according to abstracts seen by AFP, due to be unveiled at a major TB conference later this week.

“The results from this study confirm ... that newer drugs such as bedaquiline can cure and are game changers for people living with MDR and extremely drug-resistant TB,” Paula Fujiwara, scientific director of The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, who was not involved in the research, said.

Lead researcher Dr Alena Skrahina, from the Republic Scientific and Practical Centre of Pulmonology and TB in Minsk, called the bedaquiline results “promising”. “Generally, our study confirms the effectiveness of bedaquiline in previous clinical trials, and does not confirm the concerns about safety problems,” she said.

TB killed at least 1.7-million people in 2017, according to the WHO, making the airborne infection the world’s deadliest infectious disease. It kills more than three times as many people as malaria every year and is responsible for the majority of HIV/Aids deaths.

Despite the huge death toll, TB receives roughly a 10th of the global research funding that goes to HIV/Aids.

MDR TB is immune to two of the most common antibacterial drugs used to treat the disease. Experts believe it is spreading worldwide due to poor handling of TB cases. Unlike other global killers, such as HIV, TB is curable — but currently only under a strict six-month supervised regimen involving multiple, daily drug doses.

In many parts of the world, medications are incorrectly stored, or simply run out before the treatment has finished, leading to greater drug resistance, especially in crowded settings such as prison and hospitals.

The WHO says variants of MDR TB have been reported in at least 117 countries around the world.

$13bn pledge

Unlike many antibiotics, bedaquiline doesn’t attack the bacteria directly and instead targets the enzymes the disease relies on for its energy. All the patients in the study experienced side-effects, but these were less severe than previously thought.

Last month, UN member states agreed a global plan to fight TB and to facilitate cheaper access to vital drugs. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, world leaders pledged $13bn annually to end the TB epidemic, with a further $2bn to fund research — up from $700m now.

Unlike the battle against HIV, which has received high-profile celebrity backing, TB is often seen as a historic affliction affecting only remote and undeveloped parts of the world.

Scientists and policy makers gather this week in The Hague for a global conference on lung health, at which they are expected to warn that TB could spread through richer nations currently struggling with non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and obesity.

India alone accounts for a quarter of all TB cases, and there are hopes that new, cheaper drugs could help strangle the spread of the disease if rolled out worldwide.

Said Fujiwara, “We urgently need more affordable drugs like bedaquiline if we are to seriously make a dent in curing the estimated 600,000 people falling sick to MDR TB each year, and avoiding nearly a quarter of a million deaths.”

