‘Fake’ Jamal Khashoggi spotted in Istanbul on day of journalist's murder

Mustafa al-Madani was brought to Istanbul as part of a 15-member Saudi team that allegedly killed Khashoggi, to serve as a decoy, CNN reported

22 October 2018 - 15:32 Terrence Dopp
A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, highlighted in a red circle by the source, as walks into the Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 2018. Picture: TRT WORLD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, highlighted in a red circle by the source, as walks into the Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2 2018. Picture: TRT WORLD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Washington— A member of the team suspected in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was captured on surveillance cameras wearing his clothing around Istanbul on the day he was killed, CNN reported citing a senior Turkish official.

The network said it had obtained law enforcement footage showing the man, identified as Mustafa al-Madani, leaving the Saudi consulate by a back door while wearing Khashoggi’s clothes, a fake beard and glasses — but different shoes. Video appears to show the same man in Khashoggi’s attire later at the city’s famed Blue Mosque.

The White House and National Security Council didn’t immediately response to requests for comment.

According to the official, Madini, who is about the same age, height and build as Khashoggi, was brought to Istanbul as part of a 15-member Saudi team that allegedly killed Khashoggi, to serve as a decoy, CNN reported.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir, said the killing was carried out by a “rogue operation” that then tried to cover it up. European leaders and even US President Donald Trump have expressed scepticism over the official explanation.

The incident is hurting Saudi Arabia’s plans to attract and retain international stock-market investors. Foreigners were net sellers of a total of 4-billion riyals ($1.1bn) of Saudi stocks last week, more than any other since data was first made available in 2015, with the exception of a one-time outflow from a single transaction in September 2017.

In addition, world business leaders including Deutsche Bank's Christian Sewing, JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink have pulled out of a three-day investment conference that opens in Riyadh on Tuesday, hosted by the country's sovereign wealth fund. It’s seen as a blow to Saudi Arabia and its 33-year-old crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

