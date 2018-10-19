UN and rights groups want probe into Jamal Khashoggi’s death
Even Donald Trump acknowledges the journalist is probably dead, but Turkey says the UN doesn’t have the right ‘expertise’ to get involved
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he now believes journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and warned of “very severe” consequences should Saudi Arabia be proven responsible.
“It certainly looks that way to me. It’s very sad,” Trump told journalists when asked if he believed that Khashoggi, who disappeared more than two weeks ago, is no longer alive.
Asked about the potential US response to Saudi Arabia, which is accused of murdering the Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi regime, Trump said: “It will have to be very severe. It’s bad, bad stuff.”
This marked a hardening of tone from the Trump administration, which has been reluctant to blame ally Saudi Arabia, despite mounting evidence that the kingdom’s agents killed and dismembered Khashoggi inside its consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.
A former regime insider, Khashoggi had become a critic of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the point man in ever-tightening military and commercial relations between the petro-state and the Trump administration.
Just hours earlier, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he had told Trump the Saudis should be given “a few more days to complete” an investigation. Only then, Pompeo said, “we can make decisions how or if the US should respond.”
In a possible sign of how the Saudis will seek to defuse the diplomatic crisis, The New York Times reported that the country's rulers could come out and blame General Ahmed al-Assiri, a top intelligence official close to the crown prince.
Call for UN probe
On Thursday, four prominent human-rights and press-freedom groups urged Turkey to request a UN investigation into the possible murder of Khashoggi to prevent a “whitewash” of the alleged crime.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders said such a probe established by UN secretary-general António Guterres would shed light on the fate of Khashoggi.
“Turkey should enlist the UN to initiate a timely, credible, and transparent investigation,” said Robert Mahoney, deputy executive director of the CPJ. “UN involvement is the best guarantee against a Saudi whitewash or attempts by other governments to sweep the issue under the carpet to preserve lucrative business ties with Riyadh.”
At a news conference held at the UN, the rights groups said evidence collected by a UN investigation team could be preserved for use in prosecutions
Asked about the appeal from the rights groups, a Turkish diplomat told AFP that there was “no need” for a UN investigation for the time being. “There’s no need for the moment to go to the UN,” said the diplomat, who asked not to be named. “The Turkish police and the Turkish prosecutor are doing everything and collecting the evidence to find out what happened and how it happened. We don’t see it as something that we need because they don’t have the expertise. What can the UN do?”
At a news conference held at the UN, the rights groups said evidence collected by a UN investigation team could be preserved for use in prosecutions. The team should have access to all potential witnesses or suspects and recommend avenues for bringing to justice anyone against whom credible evidence is found.
“Partial explanations and one-sided investigations by Saudi Arabia, which is suspected of involvement, aren’t good enough,” said Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch.
Market takes a hit
The furore has also blown a hole in next week’s Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, which was meant to showcase prince Mohammed’s plans for modernising the desert kingdom. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was pulling out, joining senior ministers from Britain, France and the Netherlands, as well as a string of corporate leaders.
Mnuchin’s announcement on Twitter helped push down stock prices on Wall Street.
His withdrawal “raises worry that the administration is being pushed to take a harder line against Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi murder and there could be retaliation”, said Karl Haeling of LBBW.
Responses from Saudi Arabia could include selling US treasuries, or punishing US companies seeking business in the kingdom, Haeling said. Most analysts don’t think Saudi Arabia would cut off oil supplies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, took a dig at Washington, saying that “the US holds a certain responsibility over what happened to him”, but he said Moscow would not “start deteriorating relations” with Saudi Arabia as long as “it did not know what really happened”.
Gory details
Neither Turkey nor the US has publicly confirmed that Khashoggi is dead or said officially that Riyadh is to blame. But a steady stream of unconfirmed leaks from officials to Turkish media have painted a detailed and horrifying picture of Khashoggi’s last minutes, allegedly at the hands of 15 Saudi agents waiting for him when he came to the consulate for paperwork.
The pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper claimed on Wednesday that it had heard audio tapes in which Khashoggi’s alleged killers tortured him by cutting his fingers off before his decapitation.
ABC News, quoting a senior Turkish official, reported on Thursday that during his visit to Turkey this week, Pompeo heard this audio and was shown a transcript of the recording. But Pompeo denied the report. “I’ve seen no tape. I’ve seen no — or I’ve heard no tape. I’ve seen no transcript,” he told reporters during a trip to Latin America.
The pro-government Sabah newspaper said on Thursday that Saudi security official Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, believed to be close to the crown prince, was the leader of the operation. “Here is the head of the execution team,” said Sabah’s headline; the paper then detailed Mutreb’s movements on the day Khashoggi went missing.
AFP
Please sign in or register to comment.