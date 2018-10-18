European ‘cum-ex’ tax scam took €55bn from national treasuries

Frankfurt am Main — A gigantic, years-long tax scam saw banks drain €55bn from national treasuries in Europe, a far larger sum than previously thought, media from across the continent reported on Thursday.

The so-called “cum-ex” deals relied on complex tax trickery that allowed owners of shares to claim several times over refunds for tax paid only once on dividend pay-outs — effectively siphoning off taxpayers’ money into investors’ pockets.

So far estimates of the damage had ranged from €5.3bn according to the German finance ministry to £30bn, according to press reports. But a joint investigation by European media outlets has concluded that at least €55.2bn were stolen from 11 countries: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Norway and Switzerland.

Reportedly conceived by well-known German lawyer Hanno Berger, the cum-ex method relies on several investors buying and reselling shares in a company among themselves around the day when the firm pays out its dividend. The stock changes hands so quickly that the tax authorities are unable to identify who the true owner is.