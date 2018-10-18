World

European ‘cum-ex’ tax scam took €55bn from national treasuries

Eleven countries were hit by the scam, in which stock changes hands so quickly tax authorities are unable to identify the true owner

18 October 2018 - 12:49 Agency Staff
The cum-ex scam is essentially a financial sleight of hand. Picture: ISTOCK
The cum-ex scam is essentially a financial sleight of hand. Picture: ISTOCK

Frankfurt am Main — A gigantic, years-long tax scam saw banks drain €55bn from national treasuries in Europe, a far larger sum than previously thought, media from across the continent reported on Thursday.

The so-called “cum-ex” deals relied on complex tax trickery that allowed owners of shares to claim several times over refunds for tax paid only once on dividend pay-outs — effectively siphoning off taxpayers’ money into investors’ pockets.

So far estimates of the damage had ranged from €5.3bn  according to the German finance ministry to £30bn, according to press reports. But a joint investigation by European media outlets has concluded that at least €55.2bn were stolen from 11 countries: Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Norway and Switzerland.

Reportedly conceived by well-known German lawyer Hanno Berger, the cum-ex method relies on several investors buying and reselling shares in a company among themselves around the day when the firm pays out its dividend. The stock changes hands so quickly that the tax authorities are unable to identify who the true owner is.

Working together, the investors can claim multiple rebates for tax paid on the dividend and share out the profits among themselves — with the treasury footing the bill.

The cum-ex scandal first exploded in Germany in 2012, with six criminal investigations opened and a trial against Berger and several stock market traders.

Thursday’s investigation, led by investigative journalism website Correctiv and drawing in big-name outlets such as German public broadcaster ARD and French newspaper Le Monde, calculates the damage to each country involved.

In Germany, investors spirited away €31.8bn, according to calculations by University of Mannheim tax specialist prof Christoph Spengel.

Meanwhile, French taxpayers lost out to the tune of “at least €17bn”, Italians €4.5bn, Danes €1.7bn and Belgians €201m.

AFP

Danish bank’s money laundering scandal has global implications

Danske Bank may have been used to launder as much as $8.3bn between 2007 and 2015; the repercussions for Danish regulators may have international ...
World
3 months ago

US arrests two in Miami connected to $1.2bn Venezuela currency scam

Alleged conspirators include former officials of PDVSA — Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm, as the country’s hyper-inflation is ...
World
2 months ago

Brazil’s Lula drops out of presidential race, mostly because he’s in jail

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has named Fernando Haddad as his replacement on the ballot, while he serves 12 years for corruption
World
1 month ago

Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato must serve sentence for credit card misuse, Spanish court rules

The ‘black cards’ case sparked widespread anger in 2014, as Spain was recovering from years of recession, mass layoffs and a banking crisis partly ...
World
14 days ago

EDITORIAL: Watchdogs shamefully silent on corporate corruption

Perhaps keen to demonstrate that life can be stranger than fiction, Steinhoff’s former chairman, Christo Wiese is claiming ignorance and suing the ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Europeans lower their tolerance threshold for political corruption

From Paris to Bucharest, from Madrid to Moscow — across Europe, heads are rolling and political landscapes are being redrawn, writes Tony Barber
World
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
SA's economic slump hurts smaller neighbours
Economy
2.
DRC shuts down two radio stations for airing ...
World / Africa
3.
European ‘cum-ex’ tax scam took €55bn from ...
World
4.
Canada legalises and regulates marijuana for ...
World

Related Articles

Probe of UK telecoms firms after complaints customers are being ‘ripped off’
World

Danish bank’s money laundering scandal has global implications
World / Europe

US arrests two in Miami connected to $1.2bn Venezuela currency scam
World / Americas

Tito Mboweni urges parties to take action on VBS scandal
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.