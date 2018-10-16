World

Rescuers search for over 1,000 missing in Florida after Hurricane Michael

At least 19 deaths in four states have been blamed on the hurricane, and more than 200,000 people are still without power in the US southeast

16 October 2018 - 16:23 Steve Holland
A home destroyed by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Fountain, Florida, the US, on October 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS/TERRAY SYLVESTER
A home destroyed by Hurricane Michael is pictured in Fountain, Florida, the US, on October 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS/TERRAY SYLVESTER

Lynn Haven — Rescue workers and volunteers searched for more than 1,000 people still missing in the Florida Panhandle and tens of thousands of residents remained without power on Tuesday after the area was devastated by Hurricane Michael last week.

At least 19 deaths in four states have been blamed on the hurricane, which made landfall on Wednesday as one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the continental US.

Volunteer rescue organisation CrowdSource Rescue said its teams were trying to find 1,300 people still missing in the disaster zone in the Panhandle, according to Matthew Marchetti, co-founder of the group.

Between 30 and 40 people remained unaccounted for in Mexico Beach, according to city councillor Rex Putnal. The mayor of the town of about 1,200 residents, which took a direct hit from the hurricane, has said that at least one person was killed, while CNN reported that another person was found dead on Monday.

With most Mexico Beach homes already searched for survivors, rescue workers were using dogs to find any bodies that might be buried under the debris.

More than 200,000 people were still without power in the US southeast, with residents of battered coastal towns such as Port St Joe, Florida forced to cook on fires and barbecue grills.

At least 80% of customers in three mainly rural Panhandle counties were without electricity on Tuesday. Officials said it could be weeks before power returns to the areas that sustained the most damage.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the storm-affected areas on Monday, arriving by helicopter. They distributed bottles of water at an aid centre in Lynn Haven, a city of about 18,500 people near Panama City, in northwestern Florida.

"To see this personally is very tough — total devastation," said Trump, who later travelled to neighbouring Georgia to see the storm damage there.

Reuters

Florida toll rises to 17

Rescue teams with sniffer dogs were searching for possible victims buried under the rubble in the debris-strewn community
