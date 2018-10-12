World

G20 meeting merely acknowledges trade tensions within group

The group agrees that international trade is an important engine of growth, and that tensions need to be resolved

12 October 2018 - 11:44 Leika Kihara and Yawen Chen
Argentina’s minister of treasury Nicolas Dujovne gives statements during G20 news conference at the International Monetary Fund — World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
Argentina’s minister of treasury Nicolas Dujovne gives statements during G20 news conference at the International Monetary Fund — World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO

Nusa Dua — Trade tensions within the G20 leading industrialised and emerging economies could only be solved by the countries directly involved, the chair of a meeting of finance leaders from the G20 said after a gathering in Bali on Friday.

Taking place on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings on the Indonesian island, the G20 meeting provided little more than a forum for member countries to put their viewpoint on an escalating tariff war between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

“We recognise we are now facing trade tensions among members of the G20,” Argentina’s treasury minister Nicolas Dujovne, chair  of this year’s G20 finance leaders’ meeting, told a news briefing, without directly mentioning either the US or China.

“The G20 can play a role in providing the platform for discussions, but the differences that still persist should be resolved by the members that are directly involved in the tensions.”

The US and China have slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods over the past few months, jolting financial markets and stoking fears the rising tide of protectionism could dent global growth.

Dujovne said that while global growth projections remain steady, the expansion has become less even across economies as downside risks materialised. “On trade tensions, we agree that international trade is an important engine of growth, and that we need to resolve tensions that can negatively affect market sentiment and increase financial volatility.” 

Dujovne side-stepped a question on how Japan ought to deal with trade frictions when it chairs the G20 meetings next year, saying only that “Japan will be the one deciding on the priorities”.

Japanese finance minister Taro Aso told reporters on Thursday that Tokyo hopes to discuss ways to fix global imbalances at next year’s G20 gatherings. The G20 finance leaders did not produce a joint communique after their two-day meeting ended on Friday.

Reuters

US courts allies in Europe and Japan with free trade offers at G-20

At G-20 finance ministers’ meeting, France rejects Washington’s offer of free trade and says it cannot negotiate with a gun to its head
World
2 months ago

Global financial risk is rising, warns IMF

Conditions are still conducive to world economic growth, IMF says
World
1 day ago

IMF cuts global growth forecast amid tensions

Global lender blames situation on escalating trade wars between US and China
World
2 days ago

Fix trade, warns IMF chief Christine Lagarde

‘It’s tempting to be a bit depressed about this perspective but I’m actually hopeful because there is a clear appetite to improve and expand trade’
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Hurricane Michael search teams look for survivors ...
World / Americas
2.
Richard Branson halts $1bn Saudi space deal over ...
World
3.
Malaysia to abolish death penalty
World / Asia
4.
Pound at risk in the event of a disorderly Brexit
World / Europe

Related Articles

Fix trade, warns IMF chief Christine Lagarde
World

IMF, World Bank meet amid growing global economic fears
World

Unite against Trump’s bullying, urges former WTO chief
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.