US needs answers on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post says

Washington — The US should “demand answers” from Saudi Arabia about the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, The Washington Post said late on Sunday — and punish the country if co-operation is lacking.

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Post who has been critical of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after an appointment with Saudi officials on Tuesday at the consulate in Istanbul.

A Turkish government source has said that police believe the journalist was murdered — a claim denied by Riyadh.

"The US must now make a concerted effort to determine all the facts about Mr Khashoggi's disappearance," the Post said in an editorial, imploring Washington to "demand answers, loud and clear”.

Noting that President Donald Trump has treated Prince Mohammed as a "favored ally," the newspaper said the kingdom now should reciprocate with information about Khashoggi's whereabouts.

"If the crown prince does not respond with full co-operation, Congress must, as a first step, suspend all military cooperation with the kingdom," the Post said.

The newspaper called on Turkey to reveal any evidence that it has about Khashoggi's alleged murder, and to "spare no avenue to investigate".