US economists Romer and Nordhaus share Nobel economics prize

The duo were honoured for integrating technological innovation and climate change into economic growth models

08 October 2018 - 14:11 Agency Staff
Per Stromberg, Goran K. Hansson and Per Krusell announce the laureates of the Nobel Prize in Economics during a press conference at the The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 8 2018. The prize is divided between William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. Picture: HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT NEWS AGENDA/VIA REUTERS
Per Stromberg, Goran K. Hansson and Per Krusell announce the laureates of the Nobel Prize in Economics during a press conference at the The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 8 2018. The prize is divided between William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. Picture: HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT NEWS AGENDA/VIA REUTERS

US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer shared on Monday the Nobel economics prize for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.

Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer, a former World Bank chief economist now at New York University’s Stern School of Business, addressed “some of our time’s most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth”, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

It said the pair had “significantly broadened the scope of economic analysis by constructing models that explain how the market economy interacts with nature and knowledge”.

Nordhaus, 77, was specifically honoured for “integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis”.

The 62-year-old Romer meanwhile won for “integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis”.

Both have been tipped as frontrunners for the Nobel in recent years.

The pair will share the 9-million Swedish kronor ($1.01m) prize.

In 2017, the honour went to US economist Richard Thaler, a co-founder of the “nudge” theory, which demonstrates how people can be persuaded to make decisions that leave them healthier and happier.

Unlike the other Nobel prizes that were created in Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel’s last will and testament and first awarded in 1901, the economics prize was created by the Swedish central bank, the Riksbank, in 1968 to mark its tricentenary. It was first awarded in 1969.

The Nobel, which also consists of a diploma and a gold medal, will be presented at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

The Nobel economics prize wraps up the 2018 awards season, notable this year for the lack of a literature prize, postponed by a year for the first time in 70 years over a rape scandal that came to light as part of the #MeToo movement.

Last week, after the prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were announced, the most highly anticipated Nobel, that for peace, went to Yazidi women’s campaigner Nadia Murad and Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world. 

AFP

Two fighting sexual violence share the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

The DRC’s Denis Mukwege and Iraq’s Nadia Murad are joint winners of this year’s peace prize; Mukwege dedicates his award to women wounded in wars and ...
World
3 days ago

Nobel literature body elects Iranian poet and Swedish judge

The Swedish Academy hopes to recover from a #MeToo sexual scandal that forced it to postpone this year’s literature Nobel
World
2 days ago

Nobel chemistry prize won for antibody drugs and smart enzymes

The trio’s work has led to new chemicals and antibody drugs that fight cancer and arthritis
World
4 days ago

Nobel physics prize goes to laser scientists for tools made of light

The work paves the way for new tools, including eye surgery lasers
World
6 days ago

Breakthroughs in cancer research win Nobel medicine prize

The two winners discovered two different proteins that prevent the immune system from attacking tumour cells
World
7 days ago

