UN warns world is running out of time to avert global climate chaos

Before the Paris Agreement was inked in 2015, nearly a decade of scientific research rested on the assumption that 2ºC was the guardrail for a climate-safe world.

The IPCC report, however, shows that global warming impacts have come sooner and hit harder than predicted. “Things that scientists have been saying would happen further in the future are happening now,” Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, told AFP.

To have at least a 50/50 chance of staying under the 1.5ºC cap without overshooting the mark, the world must, by 2050, become “carbon neutral”, according to the report. “That means every ton of carbon dioxide we put into the atmosphere will have to be balanced by a ton of carbon dioxide taken out,” said lead co-ordinating author Myles Allen, head of the University of Oxford’s Climate Research Programme.

Drawing from more than 6,000 recent scientific studies, the report laid out four pathways to that goal. The most ambitious would see a radical drawdown in energy consumption coupled with a rapid shift away from fossil fuels and a swift decline in carbon dioxide emissions starting in 2020. It would also avoid an “overshoot” of the 1.5ºC threshold.

A contrasting “pay later” scenario compensates for a high-consumption lifestyles and continued use of fossil fuels with a temporary breaching of the 1.5ºC ceiling. It depends heavily on the use of biofuels. But the scheme would need to plant an area twice the size of India in biofuel crops, and assumes that about 1,200-billion tons of carbon dioxide — 30 years’ worth of emissions at current rates — can be safely locked away underground.

“Is it fair for the next generation to pay to take the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere that we are now putting into it?” asked Allen. “We have to start having that debate.”

The stakes are especially high for small island states, developing nations in the tropics, and countries with densely-populated delta regions already suffering from rising seas.

“We have only the slimmest of opportunities remaining to avoid unthinkable damage to the climate system that supports life as we know it,” said Amjad Abdulla, chief negotiator at UN climate talks for the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Limiting global warming to 1.5ºC comes with a hefty price tag: some $2.4-trillion of investments in the global energy system every year between 2016 and 2035, or about 2.5% of world GDP. That amount, however, must be weighed against the even steeper cost of inaction, the report says. The path to a climate-safe world has become a tightrope, and will require an unprecedented marshalling of human ingenuity, the authors said.

“The problem isn’t going to be solved with a silver bullet,” Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, director of the University of Queensland’s Global Change Institute, told AFP. “We need a hail of silver bullets.”

The IPCC report was timed to feed into the December UN climate summit in Katowice, Poland, where world leaders will be under pressure to ramp up national carbon-cutting pledges which — even if fulfilled — would yield a 3ºC world. The week-long meeting in Incheon, South Korea — already deep into overtime — deadlocked on Saturday when oil giant Saudi Arabia demanded the deletion of a passage noting the need for global carbon dioxide emissions to decline “well before 2030”.

The report was approved by consensus as soon as the Saudis backed down, participants told AFP. Concerns that the US would seek to obstruct the process proved unfounded. The Trump administration has dismantled emissions reduction policies domestically, and vowed to ditch the Paris treaty.

AFP