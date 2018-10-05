World

Nobel literature body elects Iranian poet and Swedish judge

The Swedish Academy hopes to recover from a #MeToo sexual scandal that forced it to postpone this year’s literature Nobel

05 October 2018 - 17:40 Agency staff
Iran-born Swedish author and poet Jila Mossaed has been elected as a new member of the Swedish Academy. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS/BJÖRN LARSSON ROSVALL
On Friday, The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize, announced an Iranian-born poet and a judge as new members as it seeks to recover from a #MeToo scandal that forced it to postpone this year’s literature Nobel.

Eight of its total 18 members have either resigned or are on hiatus due to a deep rift within the academy on how to manage its long-standing ties to a Frenchman recently convicted of rape.

For the first time in 70 years, it postponed this year’s literature prize by a year while it attempts to sort out its problems.

The election of Jila Mossaed, a Tehran-born poet who writes in Swedish and Persian, and Swedish supreme court judge Eric Runesson, brings the Academy’s active members to a quorum of 12.

Members have traditionally been elected for life, but with several members no longer actively participating, and to ensure the venerable body’s survival, its patron, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, changed its statutes to make it possible for members to resign and be replaced.

“The election of two new members is positive. I hope The Swedish Academy will be given the opportunity to continue rebuilding the trust of the institution and that the academy can now continue its important work,” the king said in a statement. 

“My words were not appreciated in my old home country, but my new nation is offering me one of the best literary positions because of what I write,” Mossaed, who’s been living in exile Sweden since 1986, told TT news agency. She replaces Swedish author Kerstin Ekman, who ended her involvement with the academy in 1989 over its refusal to condemn a fatwa issued by Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini against author Salman Rushdie over his novel The Satanic Verses.

Meanwhile, Runesson, who also worked as a professor at Lund University, jokingly referred to himself as an “ignorant hellion” compared to his other academy colleagues.

Author and member Peter Englund told TT news agency, “This is about two people with strong integrity, who, with their different backgrounds, knowledge, and competence, complete the academy in a welcome and interesting fashion.” 

Nobel chemistry prize won for antibody drugs and smart enzymes

The trio’s work has led to new chemicals and antibody drugs that fight cancer and arthritis
World
1 day ago

Two fighting sexual violence share the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

The DRC’s Denis Mukwege and Iraq’s Nadia Murad are joint winners of this year’s peace prize; Mukwege dedicates his award to women wounded in wars and ...
World
6 hours ago

Nobel physics prize goes to laser scientists for tools made of light

The work paves the way for new tools, including eye surgery lasers
World
3 days ago

Breakthroughs in cancer research win Nobel medicine prize

The two winners discovered two different proteins that prevent the immune system from attacking tumour cells
World
4 days ago

Two right-wing Norwegian politicians nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Two members of the Progress Party have nominated Donald Trump for 2019; former nominees include Vladmir Putin, Fidel Castro and Susan Sarandon
World
3 months ago

No Nobel literature prize as sexual misconduct scandal hits Swedish Academy

Two prizes will be awarded next year, says the Swedish Academy, in a rare — but not unprecedented — move
World
5 months ago

