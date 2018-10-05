World

Heavens finally open on parched Australia

‘It doesn't matter how old you are, rain brings people joy,’ one farmer told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation

05 October 2018 - 12:13 Agency Staff
Office workers are seen during wet weather in Sydney, Australia on October 4 2018. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Office workers are seen during wet weather in Sydney, Australia on October 4 2018. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Sydney — Farmers in drought-stricken parts of Australia are celebrating after the heavens opened this week, inundating parched lands with more than a month's rain in one day following the country's driest September on record.

Eastern Australia has been suffering from an extended dry period  in some regions stretching across several years — leaving farmers struggling to keep their sheep and cattle alive with dwindling supplies of feed.

A trough system moving across New South Wales state in the southeast of the vast continent since Wednesday has brought wild weather, including heavy rain, to bone-dry towns including Broken Hill and Dubbo.

"A lot of New South Wales is in drought so getting rain anywhere is quite good," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chua Zhi-Weng said.

The outback town of Broken Hill received 34.2m of rain on Wednesday, above the October monthly average of 24.2m and more than what they had received in the previous nine months.

"Forty-one millimetres! It's bloody great to see. I've lost my words," one farmer near the outback town of Menindee, which received about 50m in one day, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, rain brings people joy," another farmer told the ABC.

Further north in the inland regions of Queensland state, graziers welcomed the arrival of storms that gave their fields a much-needed drenching.

Despite the wet conditions, meteorologists said more rain was needed in the coming weeks and months to break the drought. "We do need some more follow-up rain to overcome the deficit that's been built up over the time we haven't had enough rain," Chua added.

The weather bureau said on Monday that rainfall in September was "very much below average nationally, and particularly low across the southern mainland".

"The year-to-date has also been exceptionally dry over the mainland southeast, with significant rainfall deficiencies continuing to affect large areas of eastern Australia at timescales out to around two years duration," the bureau added.

Farmers will also get little comfort from the weather bureau's forecast of a drier and warmer-than-average end to 2018.

AFP

WANDILE SIHLOBO: El Niño return threatens summer crops

Farmers will not only be grappling with uncertainty regarding land reform policy; climate will be central to the planning processes
Opinion
22 days ago

How Cape Town beat the drought — for now

Facing a future that is more urban, more unequal and straining at ecological limits, cities in the developing world may look to the city for lessons, ...
National
5 months ago

Australia versus Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in privacy test case

The global tech giants are joining forces with a local lobby group to fight a planned law on access to encrypted data
World
2 days ago

BHP sees major copper demand boost from China’s widening Belt and Road

Beijing's overseas expansion plan covers 115 partners across Eurasia, parts of Africa, Latin American and Oceania
Companies
10 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US researchers have ‘real’ fake research accepted ...
World
2.
Russia's love affair with chocolate is lifting ...
World
3.
South Korea’s Lee Myung-bak jailed for 15 years ...
World
4.
Heavens finally open on parched Australia
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.