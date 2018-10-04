World

Saudi ambassador told to explain Turkish journo's disappearance from Saudi consulate

Jamal Khashoggi is a Saudi government critic who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this week

04 October 2018 - 16:47 Selcan Hacaoglu and Taylan Bilgic
The fiancee (left) of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and her friend wait outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3 2018. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL
The fiancee (left) of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and her friend wait outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 3 2018. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

Ankara/Istanbul — Turkey summoned Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ankara to explain what’s happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi government critic who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this week, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, the Saudi consulate said it was “following news stories” about Khashoggi and is in co-ordination with Turkish authorities to “uncover the facts behind his going missing after exiting” the consulate building. The Turkish government says there’s no sign he ever left.

“This Saudi citizen is still inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to the information we have,” Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said late Wednesday after the Saudi ambassador went to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry. “I hope this issue will be resolved smoothly.”

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post who had been living in voluntary exile, was accompanied by his Turkish fiancee to the consulate about 1pm on Tuesday, where he sought to obtain a document necessary for them to marry. The woman, who asked to be identified only as Hatice, said she waited for him until 1am, even after being told there was no one left inside the building, and then began alerting others to his disappearance.

Bloomberg

Saudi dissident goes into Istanbul consulate and fails to come out

Jamal Kashoggi's fiancee contacted police after waiting in vain for him to emerge for more than seven hours
World
1 day ago

Turkey's Erdogan arrives in Germany under tight security

Chancellor Angela Merkel is keen to maintain good relations as Germany has a three-million-strong Turkish community
World
6 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: How Trump gave Erdogan an alibi

Turkey’s problems are homegrown, and years in the making — but US sanctions give Erdogan the cover he needs, writes Katie Martin
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
French MPs agree to privatise Paris airports to ...
World
2.
Saudi ambassador told to explain Turkish journo's ...
World
3.
Indonesian tsunami is a highly unusual natural ...
World
4.
Netherlands foils cyber attack by Russia on ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.