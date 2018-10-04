Saudi ambassador told to explain Turkish journo's disappearance from Saudi consulate

Ankara/Istanbul — Turkey summoned Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ankara to explain what’s happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi government critic who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this week, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, the Saudi consulate said it was “following news stories” about Khashoggi and is in co-ordination with Turkish authorities to “uncover the facts behind his going missing after exiting” the consulate building. The Turkish government says there’s no sign he ever left.

“This Saudi citizen is still inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to the information we have,” Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said late Wednesday after the Saudi ambassador went to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry. “I hope this issue will be resolved smoothly.”

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post who had been living in voluntary exile, was accompanied by his Turkish fiancee to the consulate about 1pm on Tuesday, where he sought to obtain a document necessary for them to marry. The woman, who asked to be identified only as Hatice, said she waited for him until 1am, even after being told there was no one left inside the building, and then began alerting others to his disappearance.

Bloomberg