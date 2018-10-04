French MPs agree to privatise Paris airports to fund innovation

On Thursday, French lawmakers gave a green light for the privatisation of three Paris airports, part of President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to fund innovation and pay down debt.

Opposition parties have cried foul over the government’s plans to sell all or part of its stake in the operator of the Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports, accusing it of selling off strategic assets.

But a bill allowing the state to give up its majority stake sailed through a near-empty French national assembly, with 39 voting in favour to seven against. The French state owns 50.63% of the shares in Aéroports de Paris, one of the world’s biggest airport operators in terms of passenger numbers.

Macron, a former investment banker, wants to invest the proceeds of the sale in an innovation fund — a key campaign promise — and reduce the public debt, which stood at 99% of GDP in the second quarter.

MPs also voted to privatise the lottery and scratch-cards monopoly Française des Jeux, on condition that the state retain a minimum 20% shareholding. The government also plans to reduce the state’s stake in energy group Engie.

Altogether, the centrist government hopes to raise €10bn, the bulk of which would go towards investment in artificial intelligence (AI), automation and other new technologies.

“We want to change from a dividends approach to one of investing in the future,” economy minister Bruno Le Maire told lawmakers on Wednesday, adding that the state would award a 70-year concession to run the airports according to “strict terms, notably concerning tariffs”.

‘Clearance sale’