Aung San Suu Kyi makes Canadian history, and not in a good way

Myanmar’s once-revered leader has become the first person ever to be stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship

03 October 2018 - 08:36 Agency Staff
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits for a meeting with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace during the World Economic Forum on Asean in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 13 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KHAM/POOL
Ottawa — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi became the first person to be stripped of honorary Canadian citizenship on Tuesday over her refusal to call out atrocities by her nation’s military against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The move was made official after Canada’s Senate voted to revoke the symbolic honor.

The lower house had already approved a motion to the same effect last week.

The House of Commons granted the privilege to Suu Kyi in 2007, but her international reputation has since been tarnished by her refusal to call on the Burmese army to put an end to the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

Canadian legislators described the violence against them as a “genocide” in a resolution passed in September.

The Rohingya are treated as foreigners in Burma, a country that is more than 90% Buddhist.

A brutal military campaign that started last year drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they now live in cramped refugee camps, fearful of returning despite a repatriation deal.

Many have given accounts of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and arson.

Canada has granted honorary citizenship to only five other personalities, including Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Malala Yousafzai.

AFP

Asean ministers pressure Myanmar for Rohingya prosecutions

Southeast Asian foreign ministers fear the festering crisis 'will create more opportunities for extremism, and ultimately terrorism' in the region
23 hours ago

UK calls for Rohingya justice

World won’t let the crisis rest, Hunt tells Suu Kyi
12 days ago

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi defends jailing of two Reuters journalists despite UN criticism

The two were reporting on the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims and other atrocities, and have received seven-year sentences
19 days ago

UN denounces Myanmar's crackdown as ‘political campaign’ against independent journalism

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet calls on Myanmar authorities to ‘cease the legal and judicial harassment of journalists’
21 days ago

