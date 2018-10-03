World

$25m IPO envisioned for ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression

On the back of medical and financial interest in marijuana, psilocybin is heading to the labs too

03 October 2018 - 16:44 Eyk Henning
A mushroom a day? Picture: 123RF/MARTINAK
A mushroom a day? Picture: 123RF/MARTINAK

Frankfurt — A healthcare investment firm that’s backing studies of “magic mushrooms” to treat depression raised $25m of capital and may consider an initial public offering (IPO) next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Atai Life Sciences is close to announcing the fundraising with lead backers Christian Angermayer, a German investor, as well as PayPal co-founder Mike Novogratz and Icelandic entrepreneur Thor Björgólfsson, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter isn’t public yet.

Atai owns a substantial stake in UK start-up Compass Pathways, which is conducting clinical trials of psilocybin, a psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, as a treatment for depression. Atai also is the largest shareholder of Innoplexus, which operates a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to identify tailored treatments for diseases.

Atai is already in talks with banks about a potential listing in Canada next year, a step for which it seeks a valuation of $800m  or more, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

After being shunned for decades, psilocybin as a possible medical treatment has seen a revival in the past couple of years. Studies published in 2012 by David Nutt and Robin Carhart-Harris of Imperial College London found that the psychedelic reduced activity in the medial pre-frontal cortex, which is hyperactive in depression, and also enhanced volunteers’ recollections of positive personal memories. Nutt is chair of Compass’s scientific advisory board.

A study in the Journal of Psychopharmacology said that just two or three experiences with the hallucinogenic drug helped a dozen long-term smokers quit, succeeding in a study where numerous other approaches failed.

Psilocybin isn’t the only recreational drug eliciting medical and financial interest. Investors have been piling an increasing amount of funds into companies that sell cannabis both as a consumer product and a drug.

Last month, Coca-Cola said it’s monitoring the nascent cannabis industry and is interested in drinks infused with cannabidiol, also known as CBD — the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn’t get you high.

Bloomberg

Cannabis component CBD can combat psychosis

Scientists say CBD is well-tolerated with none of the side-effects of current anti-psychotic medication
World
1 month ago

Highest court gives green light to dagga

Recreational cannabis use is not limited to a person's private dwelling, unanimous ruling reads
National
15 days ago

Cannibis-based drug approved for treating a severe form of epilepsy

Cannabidiol as the opposite effect of psychoactive THC and has been cited as a potential treatment for mental health issues
World
3 months ago

Canada to be first G-7 nation to legalise recreational marijuana

After legalisation, some time will be needed for producers and stores to prepare for their first sales, for a market that could be worth C$7.2bn
World
3 months ago

