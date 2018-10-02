World

Nobel physics prize goes to laser scientists for tools made of light

The work paves the way for new tools, including eye surgery lasers, and was won by an American, a French and a Canadian scientist

02 October 2018 - 14:50 Niklas Pollard and Ben Hirschler
The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 are announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ TT NEWS AGENCY / HANNA FRANZEN
The Nobel Prize laureates for physics 2018 are announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 2 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ TT NEWS AGENCY / HANNA FRANZEN

Stockholm/London — A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for everything from eye surgery to micro-machining.

They include the first female physics prize winner in 55 years.

Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the US won half the prize for inventing “optical tweezers” while Frenchman Gérard Mourou, who also has US citizenship, and Canada’s Donna Strickland shared the other half for work on high-intensity lasers. Strickland, of the University of Waterloo, Canada, becomes only the third woman to win a Nobel prize for physics, after Marie Curie in 1903 and Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963.

“Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists because we are out there and hopefully, in time, it will start to move forward at a faster rate,” she told a news conference by phone, shortly after learning of the prize. 

The Nobel prizes have long been dominated by male scientists, and none more so than physics. Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate in any field in three years. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said last year it would seek to more actively encourage nominations of female researchers to begin addressing the imbalance.

The inventions by the three scientists date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have revolutionised laser physics.  “Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications,” the academy said on awarding the 9-million Swedish krona ($1m) prize.

Ashkin’s work is based on the realisation that the pressure of a beam of light could push microscopic objects and trap them in position. A breakthrough came in 1987 when he used the new optical tweezers to grab living bacteria without harming them. At 96, Ashkin is the oldest ever Nobel prize winner.

Mourou and Strickland’s research centres on developing the most intense laser pulses ever created by humans, paving the way for the precision instruments used today in corrective eye surgery and industrial applications.

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace have been awarded since 1901 in accordance with the will of Swedish business tycoon Alfred Nobel, whose discovery of dynamite generated a vast fortune used to fund the prize.

Physics is the second of this year’s crop of prizes and comes after the medicine prize was awarded on Monday for discoveries about how to harness and manipulate the immune system to fight cancer.

However, for the first time in decades, no Nobel Prize for literature was given this year after a scandal over sexual misconduct allegations saw a string of members leave the board of the Swedish Academy that awards it.

Reuters

Breakthroughs in cancer research win Nobel medicine prize

The two winners discovered two different proteins that prevent the immune system from attacking tumour cells
World
1 day ago

Two right-wing Norwegian politicians nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Two members of the Progress Party have nominated Donald Trump for 2019; former nominees include Vladmir Putin, Fidel Castro and Susan Sarandon
World
3 months ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa: ‘Love always comes with a price’

The writer talks about democracy, dictatorship and the consolations of literature
Life
5 months ago

No Nobel literature prize as sexual misconduct scandal hits Swedish Academy

Two prizes will be awarded next year, says the Swedish Academy, in a rare — but not unprecedented — move
World
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US couple loses bid to win back WW2 looted ...
World / Americas
2.
Taiwan′s vice-president heads for the Vatican, ...
World / Asia
3.
FBI still talking with friend of US supreme court ...
World
4.
Netflix and Amazon forced to promote and fund EU ...
World

Related Articles

Breakthroughs in cancer research win Nobel medicine prize
World

No Nobel literature prize as sexual misconduct scandal hits Swedish Academy
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.