Nobel physics prize goes to laser scientists for tools made of light

Stockholm/London — A trio of American, French and Canadian scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for breakthroughs in laser technology that have turned light beams into precision tools for everything from eye surgery to micro-machining.

They include the first female physics prize winner in 55 years.

Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories in the US won half the prize for inventing “optical tweezers” while Frenchman Gérard Mourou, who also has US citizenship, and Canada’s Donna Strickland shared the other half for work on high-intensity lasers. Strickland, of the University of Waterloo, Canada, becomes only the third woman to win a Nobel prize for physics, after Marie Curie in 1903 and Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963.

“Obviously we need to celebrate women physicists because we are out there and hopefully, in time, it will start to move forward at a faster rate,” she told a news conference by phone, shortly after learning of the prize.

The Nobel prizes have long been dominated by male scientists, and none more so than physics. Strickland is the first female Nobel laureate in any field in three years. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said last year it would seek to more actively encourage nominations of female researchers to begin addressing the imbalance.

The inventions by the three scientists date back to the mid-1980s and over the years they have revolutionised laser physics. “Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications,” the academy said on awarding the 9-million Swedish krona ($1m) prize.

Ashkin’s work is based on the realisation that the pressure of a beam of light could push microscopic objects and trap them in position. A breakthrough came in 1987 when he used the new optical tweezers to grab living bacteria without harming them. At 96, Ashkin is the oldest ever Nobel prize winner.