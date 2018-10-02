Netflix and Amazon forced to promote and fund EU works

Brussels — Netflix, Amazon and other video-on-demand services will have to ensure that at least 30% of their catalogues are made up of Europe-made content, under new EU rules agreed Tuesday.

EU lawmakers voted to adopt the policy to modernise audiovisual media legislation in an age in which people are watching more TV shows, movies and media clips online, on demand, and from their mobile devices.

The legislation, which could also require online platforms to help finance Europe-made films and TV, still needs to be rubber-stamped by EU member states. Following this, countries will have about two years to incorporate the legislation into national laws.

Some of the largest platforms already offer a large supply of European content but will have to boost it to meet the new rules. Any new shows and films will have to be matched with European ones to maintain the 30% quota level. Local content will also be required to be given good visibility and placement on the platforms, in accordance with the rules.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment, and representatives for Netflix didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local content is important for on-demand providers as the companies seek to expand internationally. Netflix, for instance, airs shows such as “Marseille”, a French political drama starring Gérard Depardieu, and an Italian crime series called “Suburra”. Local-language programming resonates with European audiences and is often more popular with advertisers than imported shows, according to analysts.