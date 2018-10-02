World

Chinese warship sails within 50m of US destroyer in contested waters

The US ship was conducting a ‘freedom of navigation operation’ on Sunday when it passed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the remote Spratly Islands

02 October 2018 - 08:23 agency staff
In this file photo taken on October 21, 2016, the guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea Picture: AFP PHOTO/Diana Quinlan
In this file photo taken on October 21, 2016, the guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea Picture: AFP PHOTO/Diana Quinlan

A Chinese warship sailed within metres of a US destroyer — forcing it to change course — in an "unsafe and unprofessional" encounter as the US vessel was in contested waters in the South China Sea, an official said Monday.

The USS Decatur guided-missile destroyer was conducting what the military calls a "freedom of navigation operation" on Sunday, when it passed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the remote Spratly Islands.

The 12-mile distance is commonly accepted as constituting the territorial waters of a landmass.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.

Beijing claims all of the Spratlys and has built a number of military installations on the islands.

During the operation, a Chinese Luyang destroyer approached the USS Decatur in "an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre in the vicinity of Gaven Reef in the South China Sea," US Pacific Fleet spokesperson Commander Nate Christensen said.

The Chinese ship then conducted a series of "increasingly aggressive manoeuvres, and warned the Decatur to depart the area," he added.

The Chinese "destroyer approached within 45 yards of Decatur's bow, after which Decatur manoeuvred to prevent a collision."

In a statement, the Chinese ministry of defence said that its ship had "given a warning to leave" to the vessel after it entered the area "without permission”.

"The US has repeatedly sent warships into the territorial waters near Chinese reefs and islands in the South China Sea," it said. The behaviour "gravely threatens China's sovereignty and security, gravely damages relations between China and the US and their militaries and gravely injures regional peace and stability."

US-Chinese relations have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump became president in 2017.

A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorisation of a $1.3bn arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

Last week, Washington enacted new tariffs against China covering another $200bn worth of its imports.

China has taken a series of retaliatory measures, including scrapping a US warship's planned port visit to Hong Kong and cancelling a meeting between the head of the Chinese navy and his US counterpart.

On Monday, a US defence official said that security talks due to take place later in October in Beijing between defence secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart had been cancelled.

AFP

US Navy ship tests freedom of navigation near China island

China’s claims in the South China Sea are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are no longer pals — what might this mean for the world?

After accusing China of trying to interfere in the upcoming US midterm election, Trump said that Xi ‘may not be a friend of mine anymore’, though ‘he ...
World
4 days ago

China refuses port call for US Navy ship as tensions mount

Denial of access to Hong Kong comes after Washington slapped sanctions on Beijing over Russian weapons deal
World
5 days ago

PETER APPS: The UN might not be perfect, but it's the world's best hope

'The greatest single achievement of the U.N. has probably been to preserve and build that spirit of international cooperation as something positive ...
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Melania Trump leaves husband home alone in Africa ...
World / Africa
2.
Asean ministers pressure Myanmar for Rohingya ...
World / Asia
3.
Post-Brexit UK wants flexibility for countries to ...
World / Europe
4.
Indonesian devastation to become clearer as ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.