Facebook reveals security incident affecting 50-million users

Social media giant says ‘view as’ feature that allows users to see how their profile looks to others used to take over peoples’ accounts

28 September 2018 - 19:21 Munsif Vengattil
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook has discovered a security flaw affecting about 50-million user accounts which could have allowed attackers to take over the accounts, the social networking company said on Friday.

Facebook has since fixed the vulnerability and informed law enforcement, it said.

Attackers stole Facebook access tokens through its “view as” feature, which they could then use to take over people's accounts. “View as” is a feature that allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else.

Facebook has reset the access tokens of the affected accounts, it said. As a precaution, the company has reset access tokens for another 40-million accounts that have looked up through the “view as” option in the last year.

“Since we've only just started our investigation, we have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed,” the company said in a blog post.

Facebook shares fell 3% to $163.78 in afternoon trade, weighing on major Wall Street stock indexes.

About 90-million people will have to log back in to Facebook or any of their apps that use a Facebook login, the company said.

Facebook also said it was temporarily turning off the “view as” option.

Reuters

Google, Facebook and Twitter agree to fight fake news in the EU

The group presents a code of conduct as part of an effort to prevent fake news from blighting political elections in the region
World
2 days ago

China pulls rank on Hong Kong as Facebook posts page for National Party

While China censors media outlets and bans Facebook, Twitter and Google on the mainland, Hong Kong has relatively fewer restrictions
Companies
2 days ago

Instagram founders quit over tension with Zuckerberg

Systrom and Krieger were able for years to resist Facebook product initiatives that went against their vision
Companies
2 days ago

