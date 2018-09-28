World

Committee votes to send Kavanaugh to Senate vote

Controversial conservative nominee will have to face an FBI investigation before he may be voted into a Supreme Court position

28 September 2018 - 20:22 Laura Litvan
US supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh devolves from sunny to thunderous as he testifies before the US senate judiciary committee on September 27 2018. Picture: AFP/POOL
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor amid a call by GOP senator Jeff Flake for a one-week FBI investigation before the full chamber takes a vote.

The committee vote was 11-10, including support from Republican Flake of Arizona, who had been undecided until Friday morning.

I would “only be comfortable moving on the floor [once] the FBI has done more investigation than they have already”, Flake said. “It may not take them a week. We owe them due diligence.”

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley said he told Flake, “I would advocate for the position he took but I don’t control it.”

Bloomberg

