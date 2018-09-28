Committee votes to send Kavanaugh to Senate vote
Controversial conservative nominee will have to face an FBI investigation before he may be voted into a Supreme Court position
28 September 2018 - 20:22
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor amid a call by GOP senator Jeff Flake for a one-week FBI investigation before the full chamber takes a vote.
The committee vote was 11-10, including support from Republican Flake of Arizona, who had been undecided until Friday morning.
I would “only be comfortable moving on the floor [once] the FBI has done more investigation than they have already”, Flake said. “It may not take them a week. We owe them due diligence.”
Committee chairman Chuck Grassley said he told Flake, “I would advocate for the position he took but I don’t control it.”
