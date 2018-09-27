Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are no longer pals — what might this mean for the world?

After accusing China of trying to interfere in the upcoming US midterm election, Trump said on Wednesday that Xi "may not be a friend of mine anymore", though "he probably respects me".

"Trump and Xi were never friends," said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"Trump has deliberately insulated his relationship with Xi from the friction in the bilateral relationship in the belief that he could use it to cut deals if there are opportunities to do so," Glaser said.

There is at least one issue where Trump's rapport with Xi may have had an impact.

Chen Daoyin, a Shanghai-based political expert, said Trump's decision to rescue Chinese telecoms giant ZTE from collapse following US sanctions "can be considered as the fruit of their personal friendship".

But their relationship is "only superficial" because they "have different values".

Chen noted that Xi did not attend UN meetings this week while Trump was skipping an Asia-Pacific summit in November.

"We can see that they are avoiding each other," Chen said.

Asked whether Xi is no longer friends with Trump, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said maintaining "sound and healthy" US-China relations are in the "long-term interest" of both countries.

‘Unwarranted accusation’

Tension between the world's two largest economies has flared up on a nearly daily basis during the last week.

The US sanctioned a Chinese military organisation last week for buying Russian weapons, prompting Beijing to cut short a Chinese admiral's US visit and summon the US ambassador.

On Friday, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo denounced "awful abuses" committed against mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs held in internment camps in China's northwest Xinjiang region.

After US tariffs on $200bn in Chinese goods were launched on Monday, Beijing said trade talks were impossible while Washington holds a "knife to someone's throat".

Also this week, US B-52 bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea and East China Sea and Beijing slammed US plans to sell military parts to self-governing Taiwan.

At the UN, Trump accused China on Wednesday of using a variety of tactics to damage his chances at the vital midterm polls in November. One example he provided was an insert sponsored by the state-run China Daily in The Des Moines Register — a newspaper in Iowa, a key state in US elections.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi rejected the "unwarranted accusations".

But it was not the only time Chinese media have reached out to the US public.

In August, English-language state broadcaster CGTN ran an animation with a not-so-subtle message to California voters, noting that Chinese tariffs have hit almond farmers in areas represented by Republicans.