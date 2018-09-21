Most nations will miss UN target on chronic diseases, says study

Weak public health

Across all age groups, NCDs kill more than 40-million people a year worldwide, accounting for seven in 10 deaths. Of these, 17-million are classified as "premature", or before the age of 70.

"We are sleepwalking into a sick future because of severely inadequate progress on NCDs," said Katie Dain from the NCD Alliance. The "NCD Countdown 2030" report, published in The Lancet ahead of next week's UN high-level meeting on NCDs in New York, "will assist in holding governments and donors accountable", she added.

Ezzati rejected the notion that the UN goal may have been set too high. "The fact that 30-odd countries are very much on track, and another 40 or 50 — depending on the gender — are close, means that it is very doable." Declining tobacco and alcohol use, low blood pressure, a good public healthcare system, low levels of inequality — countries not doing so well in meeting the UN target are likely to fail in a couple of these things, Ezzati said.

Only four countries — South Korea, Japan, Switzerland and Australia — ranked among the top 10 for lowest NCD mortality rates for both men and women.

China not on track

Spain, Singapore, Portugal, Italy, Finland and France round out the good health podium for women. For men, the other countries are Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Bahrain, Canada and New Zealand.

The US ranks 53rd for men, and 44th for women, with Chinese men and women placed 80th and 76th, respectively.

China is not on track to meet the goal but its NCD rates are declining, even as levels of obesity and high blood pressure are on the rise, the study revealed. Smoking rates have stabilised but remain high, especially for men. Tobacco use claims 1-million lives in China every year.

"China has the ability to do a lot when it comes to managing tobacco and alcohol, with both being largely state-owned industries," Ezzati noted. "They are also wealthy enough so that hypertension treatment should be trivial."

In Sub-Saharan Africa, NCDs account for a smaller share of deaths than infectious diseases, such as AIDS and tuberculosis (TB). However, their NCD mortality rates are still much higher than in most middle-income and rich countries, and should not be neglected, the authors said.

"By any standard, it would be inappropriate and non-strategic to not incorporate NCDs in the strengthening of the overall health care system," Ezzati said. "We should say to the donor and aid agencies: 'Focus on the overall health system rather than disease by disease'."

