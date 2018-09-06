Rebels hope ally Turkey can limit Syrian attack

Rebels backed by Turkey also hold an adjacent zone in Syria along the border between the two countries where Ankara has helped them set up a local administration. But they have not fought Assad from there.

With Idlib standing as the last active redoubt of the rebellion, the insurgents there say they have no choice but to fight to the end. Previous battles ended with defeated insurgents agreeing surrender deals that involved them being bused across the country to Idlib.

"There is no other Idlib to move to. We either die in the area or we resist until we win and stay," said rebel official Mohammad Rasheed.

Sejari and Rasheed are from rebel factions that fought under the FSA banner — groups that have long been at odds with the jihadist factions that dominate in large parts of Idlib. The most powerful jihadist grouping in Idlib is the Tahrir al-Sham, spearheaded by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate previously known as the Nusra Front.

Rebels from Tahrir al-Sham and FSA said they had set aside their disputes to face the common enemy — the government.

Meanwhile, Russia says there is no option in northwest Syria but to root out the Nusra Front, calling the area "a terrorist nest" and "a festering abscess" that must be cleansed.

Turkey — along with the UN — classifies Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist group but says any action should distinguish between it and civilians.

An attack would cause a massacre, it says.

In 2017, Turkey agreed with Russia and Iran to make Idlib a "de-escalation zone" of reduced conflict and sent in army units to erect a string of observation posts along the front lines between the rebels and the Syrian army.

They now act as a tripwire in any major Syrian government assault, potentially triggering a wider escalation with Turkey if there is no political deal.

Rebels briefed by Ankara on the Russia-Turkey talks on Idlib say it has offered them assurances it is working on a deal to avoid the saturation air strikes that paralysed everyday life in other enclaves where insurgents were forced to surrender.

They hope Ankara will maintain the arc of territory along the border from Afrin to Jarablus where it has set up a local administration — a potential last refuge inside Syria for Assad’s opponents.

Reuters