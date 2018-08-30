World

Iran pursues spies and dual citizens

Iran’s intelligence minister said "dozens of spies" were arrested as part of a crackdown on espionage and dual nationals

30 August 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iran’s intelligence minister said "dozens of spies" were arrested as part of a crackdown on espionage and dual nationals, and alluded to an agent Iran had placed in the Israeli government, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi did not provide details of the "dozens of spies", or over what period they had been arrested in the interview televised late on Tuesday.

He said Iran had planted the agent "in the cabinet of a country that has a very strong intelligence service". The conservative Tasnim news agency said this was a reference to Gonen Segev, a former Israeli energy and infrastructure minister who was charged with spying by a Jerusalem court in July.

He said there had been a concerted effort to root out dual nationals working Iran.

