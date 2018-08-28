Pope mum on sex abuse claim

World

Pope Francis said on Sunday he will not respond to a former top Vatican official who accused him of having known for years of allegations of sex abuse by a prominent US cardinal, calling on the pontiff to resign in an unprecedented broadside against the pope by an insider.

Francis, speaking to reporters on the papal plane returning from a trip to Dublin, said a statement containing the accusations "speaks for itself".

In a detailed 11-page bombshell statement given to conservative Roman Catholic media outlets during the pope’s visit to Ireland, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano accused a long list of current and past Vatican and US church officials of covering up the case of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who resigned in July in disgrace.

