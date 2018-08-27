CAMEROON VIOLENCE
Two policemen die in separatist unrest
The men were killed by pro-independence fighters near the town of Wum in Northwest Region
Two police officers died in fresh violence in western Cameroon where English-speaking separatists have declared an independent state, the military said.
The men were killed by pro-independence fighters near the town of Wum in Northwest Region, an army spokesperson said. The separatist camp spoke of nine police dead.
9
The number of policemen killed, according to separatists in Cameroon
Army spokesperson Col Didier Badjeck said on Facebook that 21 of the attackers had been "neutralised", without saying how many had been involved in the assault.
Separatist unrest in Cameroon’s two minority English-speaking regions — Northwest and Southwest — has left scores dead and displaced about 200,000 people since late 2016.
Years of resentment at perceived discrimination at the hands of the Cameroon’s Francophone majority have led to acts of violence and retribution.
AFP
