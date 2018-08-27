World

CAMEROON VIOLENCE

Two policemen die in separatist unrest

The men were killed by pro-independence fighters near the town of Wum in Northwest Region

27 August 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Two police officers died in fresh violence in western Cameroon where English-speaking separatists have declared an independent state, the military said.

The men were killed by pro-independence fighters near the town of Wum in Northwest Region, an army spokesperson said. The separatist camp spoke of nine police dead.

9

The number of policemen killed, according to separatists in Cameroon

Army spokesperson Col Didier Badjeck said on Facebook that 21 of the attackers had been "neutralised", without saying how many had been involved in the assault.

Separatist unrest in Cameroon’s two minority English-speaking regions — Northwest and Southwest — has left scores dead and displaced about 200,000 people since late 2016.

Years of resentment at perceived discrimination at the hands of the Cameroon’s Francophone majority have led to acts of violence and retribution.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
A US-Mexico Nafta deal seems imminent as ‘little’ ...
World / Americas
2.
Iran’s MPs vote economy minister out, as Trump ...
World / Asia
3.
What central bankers said about Donald Trump and ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump not welcome at McCain’s burial
World / Americas

Related Articles

Clashes intensify in crisis-hit Cameroon
World / Africa

US to cut military aid for Africa’s fight against terrorism
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.