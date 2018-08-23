World

Three national carriers to end flights to Tehran

Air France, British Airways and KLM are all halting flights to the Iranian capital, citing commercial non-viability, just as Trump re-imposes sanctions

23 August 2018 - 17:48 Agency Staff
A British Airways Boeing 737-800. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paris — Air France and British Airways announced on Thursday that they will halt flights to Tehran next month, citing low profitability as the US re-imposes sanctions on Iran.

Air France, which ran connections to the Iranian capital via its low-cost operator Joon, said it would axe the route on September 18, blaming "poor commercial viability". The French carrier had already cut down on its Paris to Tehran connections from three a week to just one earlier this month, its communications service said.

British Airways announced shortly earlier that it was axing its London to Tehran service as it was "currently not commercially viable". The last outbound flight to Tehran will be on September 22, and the last inbound flight from Tehran will be on September 23, the British flag-carrier added.

British Airways said its decision was unrelated to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of new sanctions on Iran, which has affected foreign businesses operating in the country, with many pulling out altogether.

Dutch carrier KLM said last month that it was also suspending Tehran flights due to "negative results and financial outlook". The airline said it was in discussions with partner airlines to offer customers rebooking options, or would offer full refunds.

AFP

Why the EU should give up on the Iran deal

Talking it up is not going to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal and countries need to accept that it is dead
2 days ago

Trump adviser arrives in Israel for talks on Syria and Iran

John Bolton’s trip will also take him to Ukraine and Geneva, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev
3 days ago

Credit Suisse freezes $5bn of Russian money due to Trump’s sanctions snit

The move by the Swiss bank underscores a widespread fear among banks of reprisals from the US for working with targeted Russian individuals and ...
1 day ago

