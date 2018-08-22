Nasa confirms water on the moon that may enable human exploration

Bridenstine, a former US Navy fighter pilot and Oklahoma congressman tapped by US President Donald Trump in April as Nasa chief, spoke about "hundreds of billions of tonnes" of water ice that he said were now known to be available on the lunar surface. But much remains to be learned.

Nasa lunar scientist Sarah Noble told Reuters separately by phone that it is still unknown how much ice is actually present on the moon and how easy it would be to extract in sufficient quantities to be of practical use. "We have lots of models that give us different answers. We can’t know how much water there is," she said, adding that it will ultimately take surface exploration by robotic landers or rovers, in more than one place, to find out.

Most of the newly confirmed frozen water is concentrated in the shadows of craters at both poles, where the temperature never rises higher than minus 156.67°C.

Making moon exploration sustainable

Although the moon was long believed to be entirely dry or nearly devoid of moisture, scientists have found increasing evidence in recent years that water exists there. A Nasa rocket sent crashing into a permanently shadowed lunar crater near the moon’s south pole in 2009 kicked up a plume of material from beneath the surface that included water.

A study published the following year in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences concluded that water is likely widespread within the moon’s rocky interior, in concentrations ranging from 64 parts per billion to five parts per million.

Bridenstine spoke to Reuters about making the next generation of lunar exploration a "sustainable enterprise", using rockets and other space vehicles that could be used again and again. "So we want tugs that go from Earth orbit to lunar orbit to be re-usable. We want a space station around the moon to be there for a very long period of time, and we want landers that go back and forth between the space station around the moon and the surface of the moon."

Nasa’s previous programme of human moon exploration ended with the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.