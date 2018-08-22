Fight is not over for Australia’s embattled prime minister

Canberra — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was battling for his job on Wednesday after narrowly surviving a leadership vote, as his chief rival prepared to mount another challenge.

While Turnbull called for unity after defeating home affairs minister Peter Dutton in the ballot of Liberal Party MPs on Tuesday, more fractures emerged within the government.

A raft of ministers who voted to oust the prime minister offered to resign, while Dutton took to the airwaves, saying he was the best hope for reversing the government’s slumping poll ratings and winning elections due by May.

The potential for another change of leadership adds more uncertainty for businesses in a nation that has endured repeated policy missteps and flip-flops over the past decade. Since 2007, Australia has switched prime ministers five times, and none has lasted a full term. Turnbull, who himself came to power in 2015 in a party coup before winning the 2016 election with a razor-thin majority, has struggled for both policy traction and political authority.

Dutton, a former policeman who has become a lightning rod for disaffection with Turnbull’s policy direction, mounted a media blitz on Wednesday styling himself as a future leader, promoting populist policies including cutting taxes on power bills and reducing immigration. After losing to Turnbull by 48 votes to 35 on Tuesday, he resigned from cabinet — and is clearly seeking to build support for another challenge that may come before parliament goes on a two-week break on Thursday.

Asked in a radio interview on Wednesday if he was "working the phones" to win more support from Liberal colleagues, Dutton said: "Of course I am. I’m speaking to colleagues. I’m not going to beat about the bush."

Turnbull, flanked by key backers treasurer Scott Morrison and finance minister Mathias Cormann, told reporters later on Wednesday that he was seeking to ensure the stability of the government and he remained leader by "the iron laws of arithmetic".

Dutton’s backers are a handful of votes away from securing the majority of Liberal legislators needed to bring on another challenge, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Even if Turnbull makes it through the week, the turmoil and dissent within government means he is unlikely to pass substantive policies before the next election. That is good news for Bill Shorten, whose Labor Party led the ruling Liberal-National coalition by 10 percentage points in a poll released on Monday.

"The ability of this government to produce meaningful policy positions has been greatly compromised because the authority of the prime minister has been severely weakened," said Martin Drum, a senior political lecturer at Notre Dame University in Perth. "Shorten is a winner from this."