Why the EU should give up on the Iran deal

In the three months since US President Donald Trump unwisely abrogated the nuclear deal with Iran, Europe’s leaders have been vowing to keep it alive. They must now face what is already clear to business leaders everywhere: the agreement cannot be revived. The sooner work begins on a new one, the better for everyone involved.

Saving the deal — which granted Iran sanctions relief in return for new restrictions on its nuclear programme — was never a real prospect after Trump pulled out. Once US sanctions snapped back into place, few companies would dare to do business with the Islamic Republic.

And yet Europe’s leaders have clung to the conceit that the agreement could still be made to work, ignoring not only the exhortations of the Trump administration but also the clear message from their own companies, which (like their American counterparts) have been scrapping plans to do business with Iran.

It has fallen to Federica Mogherini, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, to keep up the pretence that the agreement yet lives. Since the first set of US sanctions were re-applied earlier this month, she has sworn to do "our best to keep Iran in the deal". She has urged companies to defy the sanctions, and the EU has invoked the so-called "blocking statute" to prevent them from withdrawing from Iran and allow them to take legal action against the Trump administration.

Unimpressed, businesses have continued to flee.

Mogherini is hardly the only one to have her rhetoric undermined by reality. India’s foreign minister made an early show of independence, declaring that the country would "comply with UN sanctions and not any country-specific sanctions". Then, India’s largest petrochemicals firm Reliance Industries, said that it would stop imports if US sanctions were applied. Now New Delhi is offering to halve its imports from Iran to secure a waiver.