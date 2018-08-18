World

Former UN chief, Kofi Annan, dies at 80

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate died this morning after a short illness

18 August 2018 - 12:09 Agency Staff
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Picture: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Picture: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 after a short illness, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

