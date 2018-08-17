New Zealand takes the step SA once contemplated, with curbs on foreign property buyers

Foreigners also have to apply for foreign investment approval to be able to buy a home in Australia. They are subject to vacancy fees if the property is not occupied for at least six months in a year, and individual states also impose their own conditions.

Surging New Zealand house prices — they have risen 30% over the past five years — have helped push home ownership to lows not seen in more than six decades, and tackling the problem was a key campaign pledge for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

But not everyone agrees that banning foreign buyers will fix the problem.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand CEO Bindi Norwell said foreign buyers made up only a small portion of the market.

"We don’t believe that banning foreign buyers from purchasing property in New Zealand is going to have any impact on house prices, nor will it help young people into their first homes," she told stuff.co.nz.

The policy has also drawn criticism that it is racist, as Chinese buyers have in the past been singled out as a major driver in the Auckland market. Chinese buyers are the biggest cohort of foreign buyers, with Australians second.

SA’s flirtation with curbs

SA toyed with the idea of curbing foreign ownership in the early 2000s, when a booming residential property market looked like it could pose the same problems New Zealand is facing, and land reform was progressing at a snail’s pace.

A proposal on foreign ownership curbs first surfaced in June 2001, when the director-general of land affairs at the time, Gilengwe Mayende, asked the home affairs department for legislation limiting the ownership of South African land by foreigners.

That proposal was prompted primarily by concern about foreigners’ purchases of agricultural land in the Western Cape, and the slow pace of land redistribution.

Overheating markets in major global centres in the early 2000s spilt over into SA, especially Cape Town. That was aided by a weak rand (back when R12 to the pound was considered weak), which meant foreigners could get far more for their money in SA than at home. Despite four interest-rate increases in 2002, housing inflation was in the double digits.

Nonetheless, the debate in SA was focused more on land reform than on overheating urban markets.