Australian teenager hacks Apple, perhaps putting his dream of working for the tech giant at risk

It was reported that the boy broke into Apple’s mainframe from his home in Melbourne and downloaded 90GB of secure files

17 August 2018 - 11:50 Agency Staff
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo. Picture: REUTERS
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney — A schoolboy who "dreamt" of working for Apple hacked the firm’s computer systems, Australian media has reported, although the tech giant said on Friday that no customer data was compromised.

The Children’s Court of Victoria was told the teenager broke into Apple’s mainframe — a large, powerful data-processing system — from his home in the suburbs of Melbourne and downloaded 90GB of secure files, The Age reported late on Thursday.

The boy, then aged 16 years, accessed the system multiple times over a year as he was a fan of Apple and had "dreamt of" working for the US firm, the newspaper said, citing his lawyer.

Apple said in a statement on Friday that its teams "discovered the unauthorised access, contained it and reported the incident to law enforcement".

The firm, which became the first private-sector company to surpass $1-trillion in market value earlier in August, said it wanted "to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised".

An international investigation was launched after the discovery involving the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Australian Federal Police, The Age reported.

The Federal Police said it could not comment on the case as it was still before the court. The Age said police raided the boy’s home in 2017 and found hacking files and instructions saved in a folder called "hacky hack hack".

"Two Apple laptops were seized and the serial numbers matched the serial numbers of the devices, which accessed the internal systems," a prosecutor was reported as saying. A cellphone and hard drive were also seized, the IP addresses of which matched those detected in the breaches, he added.

The teen has pleaded guilty and the case is due to return to court for his sentencing in September.

AFP

SA is on wrong side of global shift towards new industries

Fresh policies needed for country to become more focused on growing the pie for everyone
Opinion
9 hours ago

ANN CROTTY: iGreed by Apple too tart for this palate

So Apple is now a $1 trillion company. At what cost to the rest of us?
Opinion
1 day ago

Our crypto platform is secure, Luno insists

Country manager Marius Reitz says the platform has never been compromised or hacked
Companies
10 days ago

Tesla spied on workers and turned a blind eye to possible drug-dealing, says fired employee

Karl Hansen, who worked in Tesla’s internal investigations team, has filed a whistle-blower complaint with market watchdog the SEC
World
3 hours ago

