World

Laos decision to halt new dams welcomed by Mekong monitor

15 August 2018 - 16:04 Agency Staff
The Mekong River. Picture: BAS DE VOS
The Mekong River. Picture: BAS DE VOS

A decision by Laos to suspend new hydropower investments and review existing projects was applauded by a regional river monitor Wednesday, after a deadly dam collapse swept away entire villages last month.

The Southeast Asian nation's ambitious dam-building scheme in the Mekong River basin has come under renewed fire since the disaster submerged vast swathes of land and killed at least 35 people, with scores still missing weeks after the accident.

Earlier this month, Laos said existing hydropower projects would be reviewed and all new investments halted, a move the Mekong River Commission (MRC) applauded as "progressive".

"We wholeheartedly welcome the decision and initiative... to review all the dams and reexamine all new hydropower investments," commission chief Pham Tuan Phan said in a statement.

The MRC is comprised of representatives from Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand -- a bloc bisected by the massive Mekong River, which millions of people rely on for their livelihoods.

All MRC members are supposed to consult and agree on any new construction along the Mekong River but critics say the commission is largely toothless and many projects have gone ahead unchecked.

The $1.2 billion Xe-Namnoy dam -- a joint venture between South Korean, Thai and Laotian firms -- collapsed on July 23 after heavy rains, unleashing a torrent of water that inundated villages across the south of Laos.

More than 6,000 people are still in emergency shelters, and 99 are missing, according to UN figures.

The government has described the collapse as a "national tragedy" and launched a massive relief effort in the disaster zone, much of which is caked in mud and accessible only by air.

Officials have said faulty construction may have contributed to the dam break and Vientiane has pledged an investigation into the accident.

Laos is currently operating 46 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 6,400 MW.

Another 50 or so are set to come online by 2020 as the impoverished nation continues its quest to become the "battery of Asia" through regional power export agreements.

Experts have long urged Laos to reconsider its aggressive dam development, warning of environmental degradation and the displacement of downstream communities.

A top energy official said earlier this week that a suspension of ongoing projects would be a last resort measure by the government.

"If the flood is quite risky, the government may ask them to suspend so that the risks will be minimised," Daovong Phonekeo, the permanent secretary of Laos' Energy Ministry, told AFP.

AFP

Fears grow that Myanmar’s vulnerable embankments will not withstand fresh rains

About 150,000 people have been forced from their homes and a dozen people have been killed in floods in southeastern Myanmar
World
13 days ago

Hundreds missing in Laos hydropower dam collapse

SK Engineering & Construction, the company building the dam, says it is helping the government prepare a rescue and evacuation operation
World
22 days ago

Ditch political feuds and focus on saving lives, says climate experts

Sharing information across borders is becoming increasingly important as climate change raises the risk of flooding and other natural disasters
World
7 months ago

Trade in exotic pets sees ‘crocodile lizard’ discovered in Mekong market

More than 100 new species are discovered in such markets in Southeast Asia every year, as coal mining and pet-trade poachers endanger animals’ ...
World
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Chinese oil importers avoid US crude as it may be ...
World / Asia
2.
Glaxo’s monthly anti-HIV injection as effective ...
World / Europe
3.
UK inflation accelerated in July, but core ...
World / Europe
4.
US industrial production about the same in July ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.