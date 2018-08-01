‘Rick Gates did it’ is Paul Manafort’s sole defence in US court

Newark/Washington — Blame it on Gates.

That’s Paul Manafort’s defence against tax-and bank-fraud charges in the first trial to come out of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager never committed any crimes and was betrayed by his right-hand man, Rick Gates, who embezzled millions of dollars and lied to prosecutors to stay out of prison, Manafort’s lawyer told jurors on uesday at the start of the trial.

Manafort is accused of lying on his tax returns after making more than $60m as a political consultant in Ukraine, concealing Cyprus bank accounts from US authorities, and lying to banks to get $20m in loans. With his tax-free earnings, Manafort splurged on luxuries such as a $21,000 watch and a $15,000 ostrich jacket, a prosecutor told jurors.

But while the outlines of Mueller’s case were well known before the trial began, Manafort’s attorney Thomas Zehnle revealed, for the first time, the defence strategy of fully shifting blame to Gates. Zehnle said Gates repeatedly betrayed Manafort, including by stealing from their political consulting company. Gates has pleaded guilty and is co-operating with Mueller’s prosecutors.

"This case is about trust, and he placed his trust in the wrong person — Rick Gates," Zehnle told the jury of six men and six women. "We’re purely here because of one man — Rick Gates. The foundation of the special counsel’s case rests squarely on the shoulders of this star witness."

With that declaration, Zehnle announced that Gates will come under withering attack by Manafort, a mentor who made his protégé a rich man in Ukraine and later drew him to the Trump campaign as deputy chairman. Zehnle seemed to say to the jury — in this knife fight, only one man can win, and it will be Manafort.

Reams of documents

A verdict may come down to who the jury believes, although prosecutors say they have reams of documents and many other witnesses to back up their case against Manafort. They’re looking to ensure any damage that Manafort does to Gates doesn’t hurt their overall case.