WATCH: What the Brics summit has achieved for its members
30 July 2018 - 09:11
At the Brics summit in Sandton last week the leaders of the five countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — posed for photographs, holding hands and smiling broadly.
University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) political economy lecturer Patrick Bond spoke to Business Day TV about what the leaders of the Brics countries might have achieved and how their power could affect the world order.
