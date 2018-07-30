World

News Leader

WATCH: What the Brics summit has achieved for its members

30 July 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Michel Temer and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 10th Brics summit in Johannesburg on July 26 2018. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Image: brics summit

At the Brics summit in Sandton last week the leaders of the five countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — posed for photographs, holding hands and smiling broadly.

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) political economy lecturer Patrick Bond spoke to Business Day TV about what the leaders of the Brics countries might have achieved and how their power could affect the world order.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.