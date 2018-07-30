Popping a cork to the future of drinkable investments

"When you’re looking at French producers, they’re the ones who’ve been doing it with that kind of intensity for quite some time. It’s dependable. That’s one of the things you have to have in a collectible product," said Rob McMillan, executive vice-president of Silicon Valley Bank, which invests heavily in wineries on the west coast of the US. Despite their success on US restaurant menus, only a small subset of California wineries gets investment attention.

Gearing co-founded Cult Wines in 2007, seeing it as a tool for diversification. "It’s got a long-term record, it’s low volatility and it’s an asset uncorrelated to the financial market," he said. "We didn’t want to be a wine broker or merchant or carry inventory. We wanted to be a financial market approach to wine." Today, Cult Wines manages about $100m in assets.

To date in 2018, Sotheby’s has sold $64m in wine with about 80% going to private collectors who plan on drinking it someday and 20% to investors. While Cult Wines does buy from auctions, deals aren’t generally to be had there. Despite this, Sotheby’s and Cult Wines are seeing the same shift: an investing boom coming from Asia. In addition to Hong Kong, Cult Wines is opening an office in Singapore later in 2018.

According to Gearing, Cult Wines has more than 800 unique brands under management. The top holdings, Lafite and Pavie, are each 6% of his total, at an average bottle price of $621 and $304, respectively. While "the vast majority is traded daily", he said, there are areas of opportunity. "While Bordeaux and Burgundy can demonstrate periods of higher shorter-term growth, the long-term stability of champagne adds important diversification benefits," he said.

Chad Walsh, head sommelier of Michelin-starred restaurant Agern in New York, registers online for auctions where he’ll bid for both work and personal investment. "It’s one thing to chase the blue-chip stuff at a good price," he said. "But the best investments are when you’re finding the thing that everyone is buying when they’re squeezed out of whatever the blue chip was."

Of course, in the world of collectibles there are risks. Famously, there was the cataclysm that befell WineCare, a storage business in New York City that flooded during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. A US bankruptcy court judge ordered that the owner "liquidate the company". Bill Carmody, a trial attorney in New York who used WineCare for his small collection, said: "It was a total loss. The bottom line was, there was no insurance."

The lesson? Check out the insurance plan before you start investing, not to mention pay attention to where your bottles are kept. All of Cult Wines clients’ assets are stored in a sophisticated, static, temperature-controlled facility inside a government-bonded warehouse (which keeps the wine exempt from taxes and duties) and includes an insurance policy that covers up to 110% of the market value.

Each bottle has a "passport," like a bar code, that’s recognised within the fine wine trade and ensures they have been checked for provenance and condition.

Cult Wines said it only accepts ex-chateau (wine bought direct from a vineyard) or SIB (standard in bond) stock, both in the original wooden casing, which is the most valuable. Buying and holding wine in a bonded warehouse caries with it an audit trail for every case and a trusted method for tracing its origin.

Sophie Skarbek-Borowska began investing with Cult Wines in 2014. The marketing executive knows her wine (she has a certificate from Wine & Spirit Education Trust), but still wanted help. "I understand more about wine then cryptocurrency, microchips and even Coca-Cola," she said. "I would never be able to invest in wine on my own."

She invested just a small sum and, while any profits are quickly re-invested, in aggregate, her account has seen a 41% increase — not excluding fees.

One of the most in-demand wines is Domaine La Romaine Conti. A bottle of the most recent vintage, 2015, would set you back $17,000, and that’s if you beat out other bidders. For Skarbek-Borowska, it was an opportunity of a lifetime.

"There was no way I could get it, but because this poor person was doing a fire sale, Cult Wines got it and sold it to me," Skarbek-Borowska said. She bought it for $8,510 in 2015. Today, it’s worth $15,210.

Bloomberg