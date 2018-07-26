The UN is in a cash crunch with the US yet to pay its yearly dues

UN secretary-general António Guterres warned of a serious cash shortfall at the UN, telling staff in a message on Thursday that cost-cutting measures are in store.

Guterres said the cash crunch was caused primarily by the failure of UN member states to pay their dues on time, adding that he had asked countries to quickly pay their share of the UN budget.

"Our cash flow has never been this low so early in the calendar year, and the broader trend is also concerning: we are running out of cash sooner and staying in the red longer," Guterres wrote in the message posted to the UN’s internal communications website.

"We will need to take measures to reduce expenses, with a focus on non-staff costs" he said, adding that he had tasked the UN management department to come up with ways to cut spending.

In December, the UN general assembly approved a $5.4bn two-year working budget for the UN, which is separate from the UN peace-keeping budget. A total of 122 out of the 193 countries have paid their dues in full as of July, but this list did not include the US, the UN’s number one financial contributor.

During last year’s gathering of world leaders at the UN, US President Donald Trump complained that the US was shouldering too much of the cost of the world body. The US pays 22% of the UN budget, followed by Japan, China, Germany and France.

